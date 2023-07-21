World Cup fever | Trending

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 has officially kicked off! Whether you're lucky enough to be supporting from the sidelines, or trying to emulate the sporting spectacle, here's a collection to ensure you look the part.
FIFA unisex official youth team Australia T-shirt, from $64.98. Show where your support lies with pride! It's also a practical memento to remember the tournament. amazon.com.au
Skin Fit Kit by Alanna Kennedy, $179. Having partnered with the Matildas defender, the kit contains four of her favourite products from the Australian skincare brand. ocosmedics.com
Heli R hooded down jacket, $249.98. Don't forget amid the excitement that it's still winter - be prepared for any kind of weather if you're heading to a stadium. kathmandu.com.au
Ribbed ankle biter tights, $100. The Australian wellness brand has just revealed a capsule collection made up of timeless, comfortable pieces that mix and match. bondiactive.com
Classic leather shoes, $150. From travelling to the match to jumping about and cheering, comfort is always key. reebok.com.au
Natural deodorant, $15. A highly effective formula that eliminates odour-causing bacteria while absorbing and reducing sweat, without harsh chemicals or aluminium. natralus.com.au
Organic Magnesium Oil, $39.95. Helping to relieve aching muscles after exercise, magnesium is a vital mineral required for optimal health and wellbeing. swiish.com
Two tone asymmetrical neck tank top, $24. Part of a new range of activewear in designs and price points that have you winning from the get-go. shopcider.com
Clover oversized scarves, $69.95 each. Stay warm and cosy during an evening match if it goes into overtime. linenhouse.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
