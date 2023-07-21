The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 22, 1977

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
July 22 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 22, 1977.
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 22, 1977.

On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported on a radio drama intended for primary school students that caught the attention of unsuspecting adults who thought that real lives in Canberra were in danger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.