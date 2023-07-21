Times Past: July 22, 1977

On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported on a radio drama intended for primary school students that caught the attention of unsuspecting adults who thought that real lives in Canberra were in danger.
Black Mountain did not erupt, nor was Canberra evacuated, contrary to the fears of many people who lived in NSW and some in Victoria who had tuned into a dramatised children's educational program on ABC radio during the morning.
A warning had been given at the beginning and end of the 10-minute program stating it was fictional, but listeners who tuned in while the program was underway or had missed the warning became alarmed to hear that lava was pouring out of Black Mountain and Canberra Airport was in chaos evacuating people from the area.
ACT Police said they received a barrage of calls lasting an hour from soon after 11:20am when the program began and were still receiving calls for some time afterward.
The program, in the series 'It's Like This', dealt with volcanoes and was aimed at an audience in schools aged between 10 and 12 years. It was written and produced by the ABC's education section in Melbourne.
The program was broadcast from Sydney and could be heard throughout NSW, the ACT and in parts of Victoria. The director of the education section in Sydney, Miss Betty Parsons, said she had not heard it [the program] but doubted if it would be used ever again. The producers had not envisaged such a reaction.
The series was designed to give stories, poems and other entertainment to school children to encourage listening skills.
