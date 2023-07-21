Significantly at the moment: what, if any, cabinet debate is going on about the strategy to boost the Voice, now its support is flagging? If there is not that debate, this says something about the cabinet. In general, we have minimal detail about the Albanese cabinet's remit. For instance, what was the degree and timing of the full cabinet's involvement in the planned AUKUS spend? Is the government's decision-making effectively done in the expenditure review committee and the national security committee, as well as at leadership level?