Times Past: July 23, 1976

Both residents and staff said the Acton had been a family affair, a place where lasting friendships were made and a pleasant place to live close to the city but set beside the lake and wide grass areas. Built in the mid-1920s as a "dry" hotel, the Acton had also housed the ACT Police headquarters, a university college and the headquarters of the Prices Commission during World War II. It was one of the few places in Canberra which catered for newcomers with families on a long-term basis.