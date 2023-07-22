Times Past: July 23, 1976

While the heritage-listed space that was the Acton Hotel still exists today, The Canberra Times reported on the closing of a chapter on this day in 1976.
More than 100 people gathered together for one last night to say farewell to the Hotel Acton which had been a home to many of them and a work place of many years for others.
For most who had lived there and returned for the farewell party to mark the closing of the hotel, the Acton had been the starting place for a new life in Canberra.
Both residents and staff said the Acton had been a family affair, a place where lasting friendships were made and a pleasant place to live close to the city but set beside the lake and wide grass areas. Built in the mid-1920s as a "dry" hotel, the Acton had also housed the ACT Police headquarters, a university college and the headquarters of the Prices Commission during World War II. It was one of the few places in Canberra which catered for newcomers with families on a long-term basis.
Long-term worker Victoria Petelczyc had spent 29 years working at the Acton. She was planning her retirement at the party. "I worked for 20 managers and I haven't had any trouble with anybody ... I think I live here more than I do at home," she said.
