Graham Edwards (Letters, July 18) complains the Australian War Memorial glorifies war.
I spent nearly 20 years as a volunteer guide, including 10 years with school groups. I suffer from PTSD following my time on helicopters in Vietnam.
I am in an excellent position to deny any glorification humbug.
In my time I had the privilege of taking nearly 15,000 people on tours (probably much the same for schools). Many tours were for Australian VIPs and visiting dignitaries.
One, an Iraqi, gave me a beautiful hug at the end of the tour. He had been sacked (thankfully not murdered) by Chemical Ali, Saddam's brother.
A comment from a lady who had listened to me for 90 minutes: "Could have listened to you all day". Did she think I was glorifying war?
In my time, the glorification of war, whatever that means, was never part of the AWM. Very much the opposite. My tours focused on people.
How many in Canberra know of Earnest Corey MMx3. You can follow his story in the AWM. He won four military medals, the only person ever to do so. Not for fighting but for saving people; rescuing wounded under fire as a stretcher bearer.
My hair stands on end every time I visit his grave at the Woden cemetery. Was he glorifying war? Did he even think about glorification?
The AWM is very much to remember Australians who have fought and died in conflicts.
There are some things I do not like about the AWM. But much more than that is what we can learn from the bravery and self-sacrifice of our Australian mates.
We are told it is necessary to keep the JobSeeker rate low in order to encourage people to find work quickly. Yet we are hearing from government spokespeople and the Reserve Bank that the rate of unemployment must rise by up to 150,000 if we are to control inflation.
In other words, the prevailing economic wisdom in Australia is not to keep people in jobs but to throw up to 150,000 out of work with insufficient means to afford rent, food, heating and other necessities, let alone medical expenses.
All this just to protect home owners and other borrowers from interest rate rises.
I suggest that a Labor government should end this Draconian system of protecting middle and upper income earners by throwing our most vulnerable into abject poverty and possibly homelessness.
But if this policy can't be changed at the moment we should at least ensure those who lose jobs are rewarded for their sacrifice.
It is surely time to double the unemployment benefit.
The USS Canberra's crew are welcome to exercise their freedom to march through Canberra on Sunday.
I'll exercise my freedom to tell them peacefully that in my view AUKUS and ANZUS are not welcome.
I was somewhat bemused to read ("Greg Moriarty asks public servants to step up", July 21) that Defence Secretary Moriarty is saying public servants should step up to deal with a "very fundamental crisis" in the public service.
But as was reported on July 19, isn't this the same Moriarty who along with the ex-DFAT head of the Public Service Commission, Woolcott and head of PM&C Davis who arranged for robodebt warrior Kathryn Campbell to get the $900,000 AUKUS job in Defence?
Talk about "stepping up".
It's amazing that when one seeks assistance from the ACT government they send an email after hours and then tell you they aren't interested in your problem.
I am still waiting for a reply to a claim for my vehicle which was damaged by an electric gate at a compound in March.
While they have had four reports in two years, when one advises the minister he basically tells you you are wrong
What is wrong with the ACT government?
I am a pensioner who lives alone and uses my vehicle to travel to my volunteer radio show.
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty ("Bureaucracy needs to face up to crisis", CT, July 21 p1) is right to say that the APS was dealing with a "very fundamental crisis".
This is a crisis that can trace its origins back to 1984.
Prior to 1984 Australia had a sound parliamentary system with a trusted, apolitical, public service that provided Parliament with frank and fearless advice.
Ministers seeking advice would consult their departments who would then provide the information required.
In 1984 the Labor government passed the Members of Parliament (Staff) Act, that allowed ministers to appoint "consultants" (party political advisers) who were employed by them outside the public service.
This Act sowed the seed that has seen the slow, systematic, degradation and politicisation of the Australian Public Service by both sides of politics over the intervening years.
This act must be repealed if the APS is to regain its ability to provide fearless and frank advice to government.
I think most Catholics in our community would be grateful for Terry Fewtrell's articulate opinion piece ("Catholic leadership rails against Calvary", July 17) on the subject of Archbishop Prowse's recent intervention in relation to the integration of North Canberra Hospital into the Canberra Health Service.
The Archbishop's remarks about "totalitarian" government, etc, were embarrassingly silly.
It would be good for us to receive some genuine leadership in respect of the issues that really matter.
I refer to Megan Doherty's great article in Sunday's paper "Geocon owes Canberrans an answer on Phillip pool site plans", July 15).
It's a shame the ACT government couldn't have taken over the ownership of the open green space of Phillip Pool.
Being in private hands again means more excuses about why our 50 metre outdoor pool won't be opening.
Meanwhile as the seasons are becoming hotter, many Canberra residents of all ages would just love a nearby meeting place where we can relax on the grass and cool off in one of the pools. As for serious swimmers they wouldn't have to travel to Queanbeyan to swim their 50 metre laps.
We pay huge rates and taxes for our amenities. Can the ACT government assure the community this amenity will finally be in operation for this hot season, or will they continue to accept the excuses they are told?
I note that the Australian Electoral Commission is not required, or even permitted, to fact check or amend the essays supporting the "yes" and "no" cases for the forthcoming referendum.
However, after reading that significant quotes in the "no" case have been repudiated as misleading and out of context I hope independent fact checkers such as RMIT will subject the essays to scrutiny.
I still remember the misleading claims used by Advance Australia in campaigning against now Senator David Pocock.
The forthcoming referendum is too important for it to be influenced by such political dirty trickery.
I nearly choked on my (organic) Weet-Bix when I read Fr Peter Day's letter (Letters, July 15). He asserts that our democratic, elected government is sending us down the moral gurgler "trespassing on our moral and spiritual landscapes".
Hasn't the church been doing that for centuries? Hasn't the church been attempting to control all aspects of human activity, trying to run people's lives?
Moralising from a pulpit to a declining audience is not what a modern humanist society needs to hear!
We need to think about our forthcoming summer for which El Nino is highly probable, because right now large numbers of people are dying of heat stroke in the northern hemisphere countries.
Heat-related deaths in Europe during their 2022 summer were estimated at 61,700. Their current summer looks set to exceed that.
Meanwhile dozens of fossil-fuel lobbyists are busily strutting our corridors of power and peddling their lethal wares to our receptive pollies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.