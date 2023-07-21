Gruesome broken leg aside, you wonder how exactly Dean Maxwell blew out to 170 kilograms.
"Just the typical tradie diet, just f---in' eating servo pies and iced coffees," Maxwell laughed.
"I love my snacks, ice cream, crazy. I was eating three or four litres of ice cream a night, just destroying the body, you know what I mean?"
That, and "probably just a bit of depression as well".
Because when 29-year-old Maxwell's left leg broke in a freak accident midway through a mixed martial arts fight two years ago, his passion was ripped from underneath him. Forget about the chance to win a title that night, Maxwell was more concerned about how long it was going to be before he could even walk again.
"I gained a shit ton of weight. I went up to like 170, so it's been a journey to get back and be less fat," Maxwell said. "I broke my leg, it's a big injury, it's hard to get back from there afterwards, you know what I mean?"
So how did he get back to a point where he is seriously targeting a UFC contract?
"Probably my wife pretty much telling me I was too fat," Maxwell said.
"She said I've got the skills so do something with it, stop mucking around and being lazy."
So he finds himself here.
In the main event of Endouro Fight Series, tipping the scales at 120 kilograms and facing hulking Sydneysider Jack Alexander for the MASA state heavyweight championship on July 29.
The Hellenic Club of Canberra is already sold out. Those who missed out in the mad scramble for tickets are waiting, internet browser at the ready, to punch in a link for a live stream.
Maxwell has been waiting too.
This bout was supposed to headline Endouro's last show in November, only for Alexander to be ruled out with a concussion after being stopped in a fight a month prior.
Next Saturday marks Maxwell's first MMA fight in more than two years, and his first since snapping his tibia and fibula against Randall Rayment in Milsons Point in March 2021.
Warning: Graphic content in the video below
The video went viral. You know when you see someone get hurt and immediately reach for that body part? When you see something snap and yell "it isn't supposed to bend that way"? It's one of those ones, courtesy of what was dubbed a calf kick from hell.
"It was tibia and fibula, so I did both, but I was expecting and hoping it wouldn't be that long," Maxwell said.
"The reality is, I had my own business at that point too and things get in the way. I'm 29 now, so I'm still young. I just thought I would make sure it's all healed, make sure it's all good.
"It's always hard, with something big like that. My whole thing is striking, so that's something to overcome as well, because you think about it.
"The majority of my game is probably kicking anyway, so I had to be like 'I've got to get over it, if I don't get over it, I'll probably end up losing'.
"Everything comes in different waves, everything is a plan. I'm a bit of a religious guy, so I always believe God has a plan for everything. In that instance, I got an injury, it is what it is, you get a bit sad about it and then you've just got to get over it and keep trucking on."
Which is what Maxwell has done, earning top billing against a man who has already headlined an Endouro Fight Series event - and made a statement by finishing DJ Taumoepeau in the first round.
Maxwell will have the crowd in his corner. He's the hometown favourite, after all.
Because for what it's worth, "Sydney is such a shithole, same with Melbourne".
"I've fought a lot of my fights in Sydney. It's just gross. It's just a gross environment, and gross places. It's way different from Canberra," Maxwell said.
"Every time I get to fight in Canberra, it's just the best, especially on [Ben Edwards and Mick Douros'] show, which is by far the best MMA show, I think, in Australia."
Maxwell's heavyweight clash with Alexander is one of two title bouts on the card, with two of the best credentialled amateurs in the country to vie for a professional flyweight strap.
Danielle Curtis has won amateur titles across three weight divisions, including a GAMMA world championship triumph. Faine Mesquita enters the cage on a six-fight win streak in the amateur ranks and boasts an IMMAF world title.
Now the pair fight for the MASA state flyweight championship on a 10-fight card.
So if you're at the top of the card like Maxwell, you'd want to make a statement, right?
"Oh, I'm going to KO him. It's going to be magnificent," Maxwell said.
"That's the plan. I always have a thing where I'm not out to injure him, I don't want to injure him or for him to really get hurt or anything, but a little sleep is a little sleep. You know what I mean?
"I don't really know what he's going to do. I've seen a couple of his fights, and every time he looks different. Who knows, I'll just cement my game.
"I'm going to smash him. He's just a stepping stone for the next thing. I'm hoping for UFC. That's the big one, I want to make this my full-time job."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
