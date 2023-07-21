ACT Policing is calling for public assistance locating missing 30-year-old Garran man Jago Aconley-Jones.
He hasn't been seen or heard from since 5.15pm on Wednesday, July 19, and police and family hold concerns for his welfare.
He was last seen in Garran.
Jago is described as being Caucasian, about 170cm tall, with a medium build, fair complexion and blonde hair.
He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a grey hooded jumper when he was last seen.
"Anyone who has seen Jago, or who may have information regarding his whereabouts, is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444," police said.
"Please quote reference number 7487052."
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
