Chris O'Sullivan reckons his grand final field goal might have gone 60 metres, until Steve O'Callaghan chimes in and says it went so far it cleared the Sydney Football Stadium roof.
Then "Raider No.8 Peter McGrath got up and spoke about his first goal he kicked for the club, he said there was a big howling wind coming into his face".
The Canberra Raiders have marked a new era by going back to where it all began, calling on three members of their 1982 squad to present jerseys to the NRLW squad ahead of their historic season opener.
McGrath, O'Sullivan and O'Callaghan were welcomed back into Raiders headquarters this week, telling the club's newest additions about how the Green Machine got started at Seiffert Oval all those years ago.
Intertwined with all the laughs about how good they were in their heyday were stories of humble beginnings, of struggles and success, and what it means to play in a one-club town.
"That was really good, for those guys to get up and talk about how it all started for them," Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick said.
"The girls took a lot out of that and they're in the same situation, they're the first women's team to run out for the Canberra Raiders.
"A lot of what the guys said resonated with the group. They were really fortunate to have those guys there, to give their story and their insight into what it was like when they made their debut for the club."
The Raiders will enter the NRLW for the first time when they face the Cronulla Sharks at Shark Park on Sunday.
Canberra head to Cronulla as outsiders against a star-studded Sharks team boasting representative players like centre Tiana Penitani, five-eighth Emma Tonegato and Brooke Anderson at lock.
But there is a buzz around Braddon. You get the sense it wouldn't matter who is standing opposite Borthwick's Raiders in the final match of round one - they'll be raring to go.
What is the coach looking forward to most? Is it Simaima Taufa charging off the back fence, Apii Nicholls turning defenders inside out or Monalisa Soliola following in her family's footsteps?
The answer is simple.
"Seeing the girls cross that white line, the sideline, for the first time to represent their families and this great club that has shown a lot of faith in the women's program," Borthwick said.
"I'm really excited to see that moment when they run out on the field. Whether it's the first tackle or first carry, it's history-making for this club and I can't wait to see it unfold.
"There'll be a good buzz at the ground on Sunday for both teams. We're looking forward to the challenge. It's good for the fans, it's good for the women's game that we have got four new teams.
"We'll finish off the weekend as well which will be good. Hopefully it's a good showcase of how far the women's game has come."
Borthwick will hand NRLW debuts to Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Mackenzie Wiki, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Emma Barnes, Grace Kemp, Tara Reinke and Kerehitina Matua.
"That's the best part of the job, rewarding girls for their effort. I'm really happy for the girls and I'm confident they'll do a good job for us," Borthwick said.
"I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a rumbling in my belly. We're really keen now just to get out there."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
