Economics 101 tells us we should tax things we want less of and subsidise things we want more of, but successive Australian governments just can't resist demands for subsidies from the fossil fuel industry. They are, of course, quite good at ignoring demands for climate action from Australian voters and Pacific Island nations alike. Not only has Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek already approved three new coal mines, the coal from which will release more than 116 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, the Albanese government's first budget contained a $1.5 billion subsidy for the Middle Arm gas processing facility in Darwin Harbour. Actions speak louder than words.