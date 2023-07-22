Grace Kemp is being tipped to terrorise the NRLW when she is unleashed by the Canberra Raiders - and Dally M-winning superstar Emma Tonegato may be on high alert.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick says Kemp is Canberra's player to watch in their season opener against the Cronulla Sharks at Shark Park on Sunday.
Kemp played rugby union for Australia and admits turning her back on the game left her in tears, but the 22-year-old is relishing a fresh start in the 13-woman code.
"Grace Kemp has impressed me. She's a competitor," Borthwick said.
"I've had to slow her down a few times at training. She is someone I'm looking forward to unleashing on Sunday."
The Sharks join Canberra among the four expansion teams this season, with the Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys entering the NRLW for the first time.
Cronulla will be led by star centre Tiana Penitani - but it's the five-eighth that has people talking ahead of round one.
Former sevens sensation Tonegato won a Dally M Medal while playing at fullback and quickly emerged as one of the competition's most dominant players with the No.1 on her back.
But she will shift to five-eighth for the Sharks, with rising star Jada Taylor filling the void at the back, and Borthwick has promised the Raiders are ready to test Tonegato as she shifts into the front-line.
It means the likes of Kemp and Simaima Taufa - who has staked her claim as one of the game's premier middle forwards - could have Tonegato in their sights.
"Emma is a good player and we know what she does at fullback. This is a new position for her so we will be testing her out, there's no doubt about that," Borthwick said.
"She's a good player and we'll give her that respect. I know the girls are up for the challenge as well."
Borthwick admits nerves will run rife throughout the Raiders camp this weekend.
Plenty might have played at this level - and higher - before, but his playing group will be well aware you only get one opportunity to make a first impression.
This is why they will be desperate to shine for an historic day for the Raiders, who are adamant they have the ability to win the premiership in their first season.
"Talking to the girls and just reaffirming nerves are good. It means you care about the performance and what you want to do for the team. I use that as a positive," Borthwick said.
"[Saturday] is when it's going to sink in for a lot of the girls at captain's run, knowing we're one day away from game day. I'll get around to a lot of the girls and get a better feel on how they're feeling and try to settle them down a bit.
"We just want to be competitive. We want to be that team that is resilient and wants to put on a performance for each other and for the club. We want to be a competitive team and see how we go from there.
"They've come a long way. They've worked really hard together as a unit. We spoke about how the group was going to gel, and I think they've done that really well off the field. I'm hoping that shows on Sunday when we play.
"I think the camaraderie and the way the girls have come together, they're all just keen to get on the field together now and back each other up, and show our fans what this team has got."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
