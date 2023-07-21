Anthony Albanese is set to promise greater public service respect, recognition for his Canberra "home away from home" and more collaborative infrastructure investment through a new agreement with the ACT government.
The Prime Minister will announce the National Capital Investment Framework with the ACT government in a keynote speech to the ACT Labor conference on Saturday, outlining an agreement to collaborate more closely on economic development.
There is little initial detail about the new framework but it is understood it seeks to address community concern about decades of under-investment in ACT infrastructure.
Mr Albanese will say he is proud to announce the federal government would work alongside the ACT government to create the investment framework.
"This is about us working together to create new jobs, build new infrastructure and ensure that Australia's capital is as modern, vibrant and strong as the nation it serves," he will say.
In a rev up for the party faithful, Mr Albanese will slam the Coalition over a long list of "no" positions and for allowing buckets to be used for water leaks at cash-starved national collecting institutions.
"They don't respect the public service - or public institutions," he will say.
"There's a theme here - they just don't like the public."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr will tell the conference the investment framework will build on work already under way between the territory and the Commonwealth.
"It demonstrates the value of Labor governments at both territory and federal levels, working together for the benefit of our community," he is expected to say.
"And it recognises the ACT's right to self-determination and capacity to make its own laws, and conduct its parliamentary processes without interference."
Mr Barr will say the framework provides "overdue recognition of Canberra's unique role as the national capital".
"It will assist the territory government to deliver the infrastructure projects that our growing city needs," Mr Barr is expected to say.
Project funding from the Commonwealth has already been earmarked for a new major sporting arena, an expanded light rail network, new bridges and roads, Mr Barr will say, while the economy would also benefit from improved funding for national cultural institutions and a national security precinct in the parliamentary triangle.
Mr Albanese is to tell Labor members that, in a change from the previous Coalition government, he is keen on a more constructive approach to working with the territory government.
"As our national capital, it is tasked with gathering together all the diverse threads of our national history, our national democracy and our national identity," he is expected to say in a speech seen by The Canberra Times.
"Canberra has the responsibility, as John Curtin said when he opened the Australian War Memorial, to be the 'sanctuary of Australia's traditions'. But also to educate and inspire future generations."
"This is where Canberra belongs to all Australians, which is why our Government is investing in Canberra's future."
READ MORE
Every jurisdiction except the ACT has a city deal to leverage Commonwealth funding or private investment for infrastructure projects such as stadiums.
In April, independent senator David Pocock got community and business backing for a possible investment-driving city deal or partnership for the national capital region, but there has been no further movement.
Mr Albanese will laud Canberra as his "home away from home" for most of his working life, noting the city is different to every other Australian city and deserving of more.
But the Prime Minister will save his ire for the disgrace of the robodebt scandal, saying the unlawful, "crude and cruel" debt recovery scheme "will stand forever as one of the worst policy failures by any Australian government."
Mr Albanese will blame the robodebt's existence on a decade "trying to hollow-out the public service" while outsourcing to private consultants.
"The robodebt scheme was the inevitable consequence of a Liberal government fixated on cutting the humans out of human services and ripping the social justice out of social services," Mr Albanese is expected to say.
"Robodebt was wrong, it was illegal, it should never have happened - and friends, we will make sure it never happens again. Because we are a government that respects the public service as an honourable profession."
Mr Barr will say the federal government now respected the values and role of the public service.
"With two Labor governments here in the ACT, now is the time for us to continue delivering more for the people who we represent," he will say.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.