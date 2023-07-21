The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Voice of Women at Work 2023 report reveals career development opportunities are important to women

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Gill, founder and director at The Property Collective and president of REIACT. Picture supplied
Hannah Gill, founder and director at The Property Collective and president of REIACT. Picture supplied

Working women in 2023 are interested in pursuing career development with some considering leaving their current work places without it as an option, a report has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.