Working women in 2023 are interested in pursuing career development with some considering leaving their current work places without it as an option, a report has revealed.
The Voice of Women at Work 2023 report, from women's leadership company Women Rising, revealed half of women surveyed considered pursuing a promotion in the last 18 months, and 44 per cent considered asking for a pay rise.
Women Rising surveyed 1200 women of different ages, ethnicity and background from various industries and roles about their experiences and goals in the workplace.
Director of property management and founder of The Property Collective Hannah Gill said being given the option to grow and advance in her workplace had gotten her to where she is today.
"I've always enjoyed learning and challenging myself ... [and] my pathway [to get here] was quite organic," she said.
"I was at one agency for 13 years and that consistency of tenure created opportunities in itself as I built credibility and trust with my colleagues and industry peers.
"Starting my own business at The Property Collective was the next logical step as I felt I'd achieved and contributed all I could where I was."
The report also revealed 74 per cent of women said they would leave their job if their career development was not important to their employer.
However, almost 40 per cent of women said their employer had not invested in their development or career in the last 18 months.
Over 80 per cent said support in a workplace was essential to thrive, 69 per cent saying opportunities to advance and work flexibly helped, too.
In her now 15-year career, Ms Gill said a supportive workplace was a successful one, something she had learned to prioritise in her business.
"It's essential and a key driver in decision-making," she said.
"Unfortunately I hear so often that support and good culture is often a low priority in businesses - the [real estate] industry for example has seen 40 per cent of people leave over the past 12 months which reinforces the challenges we face.
"The more we talk about culture and live by our values, the better we are as a business, team and individuals. I believe culture is the most important element to a business succeeding over an extended period of time."
Not only has her career lead her to be a director and business owner, Ms Gill is also the president of the Real Estate Institute of the ACT, and president of Gill & Hopper, which she also founded.
"I love running my own business, working with an aligned business partner in such a fast-paced and evolving industry," she said.
"I continue to feel inspired and challenged by the opportunities available to us."
Things are different for women who haven't found themselves in situations like hers, however.
The report also revealed only 8 per cent of women said they were thriving in their workplace. A further 42 per cent send they were "surviving, hanging on by a thread, or burning out" and 39 per cent said they were just "functioning".
Half of women surveyed also said they experienced negative bias towards them as a result of their gender.
Chief executive and founder of Women Rising Megan Dalla-Camino said the results from the survey painted a clear picture of the situation for working women.
"Employers should be concerned by these findings. Women are leaving jobs and even whole careers behind because of leadership gaps that could be easily addressed," she said.
"While women are suffering from a lack of mentorship and sponsorship, they're not sitting idly by waiting for their careers to happen. Many are ready to take action.
"What's clear is that organisations risk losing talented female employees if they do not move the needle on career and leadership development."
