I completely agree with Dan Andrews' decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games. They're an anachronism.
Some medallists aren't ranked in the top 100 in the world in their event. What is the Commonwealth anyway?
It shouldn't only be the Commonwealth Games, the Olympics need to be gutted. It's tragic to see the numerous abandoned Olympic sites both summer and winter around the world where billions were wasted, often in countries which can afford it the least.
We also have some controversial events being included. At Paris 2024 break dancing is included. What next? Yo-yo contests? Toast eating? Belly flop competitions?
With growing poverty and homelessness how can countries justify spending billions on any games?
I completely agree with Mr Andrews' decision although we perhaps shouldn't have put in a bid in the first place. I was wondering if he has any influence on the world of cricket as based on our current performance in the fourth Ashes Test it might be time to pull the plug and bring our boys home as a money saving exercise.
Time to step up Dan, Australia needs you. I'm sure he can do it as he has amazing powers, according to the right wing media he's "dictator Dan".
To state I was disappointed with the sentencing of the young man (not a "boy") who callously left Claire Sankey and Susi Kopysiewicz to die after he crashed the car in which they were passengers, is an understatement. The sentence was outrageously lenient, and I am aghast.
If the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions does not appeal this sentence as being "manifestly inadequate", I think I will come close to losing my mind. What deterrence do these sentences offer? In my humble opinion, these pathetic sentences offer very little, if anything at all in terms of deterrence.
Let's hope the new initiative to establish the Law Reform and Sentencing Advisory Council may provide the transparency and truth of how these sentences have been able to be sanctioned, and changes made to protect the ACT community.
The unnecessary loss of lives must be stopped before we lose more valuable and loved members of our community.
Meanwhile, my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Claire and Susi for their immeasurable losses. No words can express the insurmountable pain, grief and devastation you must be feeling.
Dan Carton asks "What will ACT look like in a world without stamp duty?" (canberratimes.com.au, July 17).
Well, it will look like a lot of current home owners paying more and more in annual general rates to cover those people who choose to sell up and buy another house but no longer have to pay stamp duty.
Perhaps such buyers are "aspirational", looking for a bigger house in a more prestigious suburb. Why should other rate payers subsidise them?
Perhaps the buyers are downsizing. If so the sale of their larger home should have surplus enough to pay stamp duty. Stamp duty is just another tax to be factored into decision making.
The upwardly mobile and property investors could continue to pay stamp duty whilst those happy to stay where they are should not have to subsidise buyers who choose to play the housing market.
Furthermore, contrary to Dan Carton's assertion, first home buyers are exempt from paying stamp duty in the ACT.
Vicki Ratliff (Letters, July 18) stated "the Voice will be able to provide advice to the Parliament and the government. The government will listen... "
Communication should be a two-way process; a person speaks and someone listens. Unfortunately, I have found throughout my life that quite often I have the feeling that I keep talking but no-one is listening.
If the Voice is passed and comes into effect, I hope someone will be listening. I feel however that some politicians and senior public servants are past listening to advice that does not accord with their own mindset.
I will be saying "yes" to the Constitutional Recognition of Australia's Indigenous People. A successful referendum will establish a "bridge" from our past to future.
As is constitutionally necessary, the referendum questions are not about what this "bridge" will look like but whether there will be a "bridge" at all.
I accept the invitation from those who developed the Uluru Statement from the Heart to walk with them in a movement of all Australian Peoples toward a better future.
As a non-Indigenous Australian, it is abundantly clear to me that something needs to change and this is a noble and powerful proposal to start the change process.
Say "yes".
Anthony Albanese regards a "no" vote in the referendum as a vote in favour of "failed policies". That is incorrect.
I strongly believe that it would be right to recognise the Indigenous community in our constitution. But I also believe granting what I regard as special privileges to a specific race above all others would be wrong.
Does Mr Albanese really believe Indigenous people need an extra privilege? This vote is permanent.
If the Voice referendum fails I fear it will be remembered as Australians voting against indigenous recognition; not the real truth that Australians voted against a "Voice" which entrench race into the constitution and implying one race will need special assistance for all time.
The decision by Victoria to withdraw from the 2026 Games is a principled, brave decision. Now Australia needs another principled, brave decision - to withdraw from the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.
The Olympic Games is trumpeted as a win for Brisbane but will cost both Queensland and the nation billions.- Warwick Davis, Isaacs
The Olympic Games is trumpeted as a win for Brisbane but will cost both Queensland and the nation billions.
The money would be far better spent on housing, health and education across the nation. It is also desperately needed for adaption to climate change.
Perhaps these events could be "re-imagined" and stripped back to sports competitions.
It would be great if money wasn't wasted on vanity projects and photo ops for politicians and members of the IOC.
I doubt that would ever happen however.
I refer to Sarah Lansdown's analysis of why more ACT families are choosing private schools ("Four Canberra schools are behind an increase in private school enrolments in the ACT", July 18, p14).
Recruited by the NSW Department of Education in 1972 from the UK, I came to the newly established Commonwealth Teaching service in 1973.
As an immigrant I observed that there was a very strong public education system in place catering for children from a broad spectrum of socio-economic backgrounds and a very much smaller private sector.
Since then government policies regarding the funding of both sectors have turned all of that on its head.
Some families who are deeply interested in their children's education and could advocate for proper school funding have been lost from the public to the private sector.
Not all parents choose to send their children to private schools. Some who could afford to do so don't. Some are altruistic and have a deep-felt loyalty to public education in the interests of other children, apart from their own.
Retired for more than 20 years, I was thankful both as a teacher and a school principal that I enjoyed the support of intelligent and articulate parents who served on school boards and P C committees throughout my career.
The current parents and teachers in public schools remain the heroes of Australian education for continuing to understand that an abandonment of a strong and well-funded public school system will be at a terrible cost to the economy as well as to the idea of social justice and a "fair go" for all children.
I can't help but notice something during the cricket.
A top order batsmen gets out. Then, five minutes later, they are changed and on the balcony smiling and chatting with their mates. Smiling for the television cameras.
The fine English batsman, Geoff Boycott, as soon as he was out went straight to the nets to practice the shot he got out on. There were always young bowlers willing to help out.
Nowadays it seems a media presence and television profile are the important things in cricket, not practice.
STATING THE OBVIOUS
The headline read: "Campbell parachuted into top job..." (p1, July 19). Surely, this wasn't news to anyone. Did anyone ever seriously believe Kathryn Campbell wasn't parachuted into the job?
Gordon Fyfe, Kambah
TRANSPARENCY PLEASE
Re "PM&C, APSC and Defence Heads plan to keep Campbell" (Wednesday, July 19, p4). We are still waiting for an explanation as to which skills Campbell brings to the AUKUS project to justify her appointment and salary. Where is the transparency in this matter?
C Garnet, Deakin
CHANGE INEVITABLE
For all those planning to vote "no" to the Voice referendum out of fear that among other things it could lead to a change to the date we celebrate Australia Day, please take note: The date for Australia Day will change, with or without the Voice. It's just a matter of time.
Keith Hill, Canberra City
PROOF OF THE PUDDING
The questionable arrangements by Glyn Davis, PM&C's secretary and Peter Woolcott, the former Public Service Commissioner, to place Kathryn Campbell into a $900,00 job shows exactly why the APS needs to return to a service of integrity and transparency.
Murray Upton, Belconnen
NO TO SCOMO LEGAL AID
If "robodebt' wasn't a big enough scandal in itself, the taxpayer is now to cover Scott Morrison's legal fees. I doubt if many Australians approve of this decision given the angst of those affected by this cruel scheme and in view of the lives lost.
Vee Saunders, Weetangera
GOING TO THE DOGS
Will you all stop it about "robodebt"? See what happens without the money to pay for the Commonwealth Games? Next we'll have to be reviewing the several hundred billion, plus multiple blowouts (safely to a trillion), for the nuclear submarines. What is this country coming to?
Alex Mattea, Sydney, NSW
THE PEOPLE'S BANK?
Australia will be ready to become a republic when a bank owned and operated by the government on behalf of the community services and supports common people right around the country.
Ronald Elliott, Sandringham, Vic
'YES' THE SENSIBLE CHOICE
The answer to Matt Eggleston's complaints (Letters, July 20) about Greg Craven is simple. The Voice does not add risk to Australia's system of government. The only sensible thing to do is vote "yes".
Andrew Morris, Kingston
DAN IS THE MAN
Daniel Andrews did not consult with Commonwealth Games authorities before cancelling Victoria's commitment. It's "my way or the highway" as far as Andrews is concerned. It might be time to give the highway a run Dan?
Peter Baskett, Murrumbateman, NSW
CRUEL TO BE KIND?
With all due respect to Dr Douglas Mackenzie (Letters, July 19), voting "no" in the Voice referendum would not indicate cold hard-heartedness. Sometimes one needs to be, or seen to be, cruel to be kind. I'll be voting with my head.
Anthony Bruce, Gordon
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.