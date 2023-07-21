The community is invited to have their say on a plan to build about 200 new homes and a public park on a vacant block of land in Watson.
The ACT government has launched community consultation on the place plan and development concept for section 76 in north Watson.
The land is located between Aspinall Street and the Federal Highway, next to the Starlight apartments.
Previous community engagement undertaken in 2021 has been used to finalise the plan, which will help guide future development of the site.
Following this round of consultation, the ACT government will seek approval of an estate development plan before the land can be sold. Future proposals will be subject to further development applications.
About 200 new dwellings will be built on the land including a demonstration housing project with 20 to 30 homes.
The demonstration housing project is being led by a group called Cohousing Canberra, which aims to deliver a co-housing model with spaces and resources to be shared by residents.
The group has been planning the development for about five years.
Through the territory plan variation 372, the land use was rezoned from leisure and accommodation uses to medium-density residential and urban open space.
The residential RZ4 zoning allows a mix of townhouses, apartments and standalone houses. It also allows for some community and commercial uses, such as a childcare or health facility, should the demand arise. However, it does not permit commercial retail uses, such as a shopping centre.
Buildings of up to two storeys can be built on part of the site which falls under the National Capital Plan, closer to the Federal Highway.
Building heights of up to four storeys are permitted on the Aspinall Street side, however some restrictions will apply.
"A four-storey building height limit is to be designed to be sympathetic to the landscape, with future buildings being lower than the existing trees on the site along Aspinall Street," the ACT government website states.
The block was previously included in the ACT government's indicative land release program for 2022-23 financial year, but has been moved to 2023-24.
Construction of the neighbourhood park is set to begin in mid-2023, the consultation website states.
The government plans to deliver a local neighbourhood park with "good quality, public open space with activities for people of a range of ages, abilities and play styles", the website states.
Construction of the park is expected to take about six months.
Other government commitments include retaining trees on the site and ensuring 30 per cent tree coverage.
A new pathway will also be constructed through the development that will connect existing walking and cycling paths. The development plans note the paths should be well-lit to enhance safety.
Tait Network has been engaged by the ACT government to manage the community consultation, which closes on August 14.
Pop-up sessions will be held on August 11 at Watson shops and on August 12 at the section 76 site on Aspinall Street.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
