The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 24, 1970

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
July 24 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1970.
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1970.

Going back to 1970, the university celebration "Bush Week" was very "Australian bushman" and leant into that for the uniqueness of the ANU Iron Man special race. The Canberra Times reported on the crudeness of what was involved to win this unique accolade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.