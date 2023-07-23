Times Past: July 24, 1970

Later in the afternoon, students went in procession to the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge to sell for charity the Bush Week "rag", the Tarago Telegraph (incorporating the Bumaroo Examiner and the Bungendore Sunday Struth). Proceeds from the sales were to go to a number of different organisations and charities in Canberra. The Bush Week celebration was to continue with a treasure and scavenger hunt, a jazz recital and the annual Bush Ball.