Times Past: July 24, 1970

Going back to 1970, the university celebration "Bush Week" was very "Australian bushman" and leant into that for the uniqueness of the ANU Iron Man special race. The Canberra Times reported on the crudeness of what was involved to win this unique accolade.
ANU's "Iron Man" for 1970 was Jock Rankin, of Burton Hall, who won the Iron Man race, but he was an iron man cast in a slightly different mould from previous holders of the title.
The annual "Iron Man" race, a traditional feature of Bush Week, provided a test of bushcraft as well as the more customary test of swilling skill.
In the course of the race through the university grounds, they had also to skin and gut a rabbit, boil a billy - the wood was provided - and drink the resulting brew, eat a pannikin of kangaroo stew, and drink large amounts of beer and run the course which took them through the Sullivans Creek inlet.
For his demonstration of mettle, Jock Rankin won a nine-gallon keg of beer and - a concession to decorum - a pewter mug to drink from.
Later in the afternoon, students went in procession to the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge to sell for charity the Bush Week "rag", the Tarago Telegraph (incorporating the Bumaroo Examiner and the Bungendore Sunday Struth). Proceeds from the sales were to go to a number of different organisations and charities in Canberra. The Bush Week celebration was to continue with a treasure and scavenger hunt, a jazz recital and the annual Bush Ball.
