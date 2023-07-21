"Our friends and relatives need to know you're safe, I need to know you're safe."
That's the emotional plea from Adrian Quinn for any information on the whereabouts of his wife, Tina Quinn, 34, who was reported missing on Monday, July 16.
Mr Quinn said he was able to text with his wife in the "early evening" of Sunday, July 16, but could not reach her later that night and became concerned.
"I'm pleading for anyone who may have seen Tina or her 4WD anywhere to get into contact with police," Mr Quinn said.
"If anyone has given her assistance, if they've picked her up on the road, we need to know about it."
Police confirmed her white four-wheel-drive had been located at the property and had been seized by police for forensic examination.
Mr Quinn made a direct appeal to his wife for the gathered media outside Goulburn Police station on Friday.
"Tina, if you're listening to this you're not in trouble."
When asked what he meant by the phrase "not in trouble", Mr Quinn clarified that Ms Quinn had grown up in Germany and wanted to assure her that the police search was purely for her safety.
"I'm not sure what the laws are there, but in Australia its not an offence to be a missing person and I want to make sure she realises because the police are looking for her that she's not in trouble," he said.
Mr Quinn said he had been interstate for work on Sunday, but after reporting her missing on Monday caught the next available flight back to assist with the search.
Detective Chief Inspector Brendan Bernie also addressed media and said that about 30 members of the emergency services had been involved in the search.
"It's been a coordinated search using police rescue and assistance from the SES, RFS and VRA and today we're also using the police diver unit to check dams in and around the properties at that location," Chief Inspector Bernie said.
Friday was the first day the divers had formed part of the search, but the Chief Inspector said they'd also had aerial search help via the Westpac rescue helicopter.
Chief Inspector Bernie said search efforts had been centralised around a 10-acre rental property along Yass River Road that the couple rented, but said Ms Quinn had also been known to frequent the Yass CBD as well as parts of Canberra for shopping.
"The Majura park area and the Canberra Centre shopping centre is a place that Ms Quinn frequented to do her normal shopping as well as the CBD in Yass - if anyone there has any recollection of seeing a lady matching Ms Quinn's description please get in contact," he said.
"We are seeking anybody with information on her whereabouts or anyone who has seen her, please contact police. They can call Yass police or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000."
Mr Quinn said they had been married for 13 years and described Ms Quinn as being "a very gentle person and an artist".
He said at the time of her disappearance she had been practicing carpentry as a hobby and was preparing to study with an interest in mathematics and cyber security.
"Tina is described as being of African appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with light brown hair, light brown eyes and a tattoo of three five-pointed stars on the back of her neck," Chief Inspector Bernie said.
The Chief Inspector said geo-targeted text messages and Facebook posts had returned some community insight, but as yet it had not helped locate Ms Quinn.
Both Mr Quinn and the Chief Inspector said a recent spate of cold weather was a concern if Ms Quinn was located outdoors.
"We hold grave fears if she's outside in the weather conditions, we are extremely concerned," Mr Quinn said.
"Her family is overseas and they've been in contact with me constantly and they're also extremely concerned.
"Absolutely anything [information] that you can come up with - don't decide yourself if its important, call the police, you can do it anonymously and they'll decide if it's important."
