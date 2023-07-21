The Canberra Times
Call to find man who may have information about alleged child assault in Gungahlin Marketplace

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
July 21 2023 - 2:30pm
The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Gungahlin Marketplace. Picture supplied
ACT Policing have released pictures of a man who may be able to help investigations into an alleged assault of a child in Gungahlin Marketplace on Wednesday.

