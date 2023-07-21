ACT Policing have released pictures of a man who may be able to help investigations into an alleged assault of a child in Gungahlin Marketplace on Wednesday.
The alleged assault occurred between 12.20pm and 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 17.
The man is described as being Caucasian, with blonde or light brown short hair, and a short red beard and moustache.
He was wearing a blue puffer vest, long-sleeve navy shirt, denim jeans and dark brown boots.
"Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who can identify this man to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website," police said.
"Please quote reference 7433555. Information can be provided anonymously."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.