ACT Brumbies hooker Billy Pollard is the latest Australian rising star to take a French sojourn, moving abroad on a short-term deal to put him in the best place to make a late dash to the World Cup.
Pollard has signed with La Rochelle to play in the French competition for the next six weeks. News of his temporary defection emerged as cut Wallabies fullback Tom Wright prepares to make his return to Canberra club rugby on Saturday.
Wright is expected to play for Wests just two days after being left out of the Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup squad. He will step into the fullback role against Uni-Norths Owls - who will be bolstered by Cadeyrn Neville's presence.
Brumbies are set to flood back into the John I Dent Cup competition for the closing stages of the Canberra premier division, but Pollard and Noah Lolesio are taking different routes that will keep them in the frame for the World Cup.
Pollard - a highly-rated rake - has signed a new deal to stay at the Brumbies and in Australian rugby until at least the end of 2025 after turning down interest from overseas and rugby league.
But the Brumbies believe that he will benefit from playing against French giants in the lead up to the World Cup, as well as giving him an audition platform after being overlooked for Eddie Jones' Wallabies squad.
It's understood Pollard will play in France until the start of September and he is also being considered as an option for Australia A duties. Pollard played just six games for the Brumbies this year.
"It's a couple of games over there for him which will be good for both him and us," said Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham.
"It gives him an opportunity to play at a really high level over there and put his hand up for Australia A selection as well.
"It will give him a different perspective of rugby. He didn't play many games for us this year because of injuries and a few other things. There are bigger forward packs and it can be a real forward-oriented game in France.
"It's unique because of the World Cup and the France team being in camp. It's an opportunity that maybe comes around once every four years and he's taking that chance.
"But our main focus is having everyone here playing in the John I Dent Cup to play in Canberra."
Wright will certainly do that when he goes from the Rugby Championship stage to Jamison Oval in the space of a week.
Jones swung a brutal axe after the Wallabies lost to Argentina last weekend, cutting Wright and Brumbies teammate Pete Samu, among others, ahead of two Bledisloe Cup games.
Wright's selection decision left many scratching their heads, especially given he has the ability to play almost anywhere on the back line and was one of the form Australian players during Super Rugby.
But Jones opted to keep the likes of Suliasi Vunivalu and Ben Donaldson, despite both having patch form, being plagued by injury and yet to prove themselves as genuine Super Rugby game-changers.
The Wallabies changes will put the Owls on notice, with Wright sure to put himself back in the frame if he can tear up the John I Dent Cup.
But Neville will be looking to do the same after he missed out on Wallabies selection and instead played for Australia A last weekend.
Elsewhere, retired Wallabies stars Matt Giteau, Adam Ashley-Cooper and Drew Mitchell will play for the Queanbeyan Whites second grade side at Campese Field on Saturday.
The trio will pull on the boots again for a one-off charity match to help raise money for the Win The Day charity, started by Giteau's sister Kristy to support her daughter, Ka'ili's battle against the rare Wilms' tumour.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
