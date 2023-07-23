Do you know what to key ingredient for a great date? Chemistry.
And while it's always best if that chemistry happens naturally between the two date-goers, sometimes love needs a little help. No, we're not talking about Cupid. We're talking about actual chemistry. And physics, biology and any other type of science you can think of.
Questacon is inviting Canberra couples to get down and dirty with STEM at its latest SciNight, adults-only event, Flirting with Science. Sip on some scientifically delicious cocktails and unleash your inner scientist for a date with all the "elements" of a great night out.
"Unlike your usual experience at Questacon, where there can be children running around, this is a night purely for the adults," Questacon learning experiences team leader Jarrah Fowler says.
"So we'll be open nice and late for that older audience and we'll be also doing some tailored content for an older audience as well.
"It's good to be able to have that more mature focus, but also just be able to explain stuff in a bit of a deeper detail, as well. So whilst we'll have the fun, flirty side of science, I think it's a real opportunity for people to learn as well."
Included in the night is a Sex on the Beach science show with Alice Ryder, and deep dive into the intriguing world of animal reproduction in the ocean. Gravitas and sexiness, all mixed up in a giant vat of slime.
"There are some surprises that you wouldn't expect that go on in the ocean," Fowler says.
Or get your rocks off and explore some cheekily named rocks from Geoscience Australia, including cummingtonite, dickite, and fuchsite. And then there is the handcuff puzzle - a classic Questacon experience with an adults-only twist where couples are challenged to become untangled from rope handcuffs while learning about topology.
"You and your partner will get nice and close, handcuffed together, and then it's up to you to escape. And good luck asking for help, because the whole thing about Questacon is learning and trying to try to invoke those innate skills that you have," Fowler says.
And in a bid to highlight the importance of communication, there's Virtual Reality Couples Conundrum - a cooperative virtual reality experience based on defusing a fake bomb.
"We've also got another show that talks about the unlikelihood that we're all here and why we should celebrate the fact that through evolution, and through, floating through time, we've been able to get to where we are today," Fowler says.
"And we also have our adult puppet show as well, which is going to be very exciting called Big Bee Energy. And then explains the unique way that plants reproduce, because it's, again, very different to what I think our audience will be used to."
Questacon's Atomic Cafe will turn into the House of Temptation for the evening, with pre-event snacks including Dirty Dogs - a take on a dagwood dogs - and seductive sweets including truffles and chocolates.
Flirting with Science is on Friday from 5.30pm to 9pm. Tickets from questacon.edu.au. The event is free for members.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
