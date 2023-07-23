The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Public Eye

Public Eye: Anthony Albanese's dinner with agency heads, Greg Moriarty gives advice on giving advice, spy balloons update

Sarah Basford Canales
Miriam Webber
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Miriam Webber
July 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An (imagined) look inside the dinner party of the year. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Keegan Carroll, Sitthixay Ditthavong, supplied
An (imagined) look inside the dinner party of the year. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Keegan Carroll, Sitthixay Ditthavong, supplied

Department heads from across agencies gathered at the Lodge last Monday for dinner with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Toto.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.