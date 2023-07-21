A man who threw an aerosol can into a bonfire and caused an explosion that burned two friends has admitted making a "very bad judgement call".
"I take full responsibility for creating this dangerous situation which was lucky not to cost someone their life," the offender said in a letter to the ACT Supreme Court.
Benjamin Crutchett, 35, will escape any significant time behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Justice Chrissa Loukas-Karlsson on Friday sentenced the man to two-and-a-half years in jail, which she elected to wholly suspend, and to 100 hours of community service.
Crutchett has previously spent one day in custody for the offending.
"It was never my intention for anyone to get hurt. I am not an aggressive or violent person," Crutchett wrote.
"I replay the moments leading up to and the aftermath of the explosion in my head over and over every day."
The man was seen crying in the courtroom as parts of the letter were read.
Both victims spent a week in hospital, one suffering burns to the face, ear, chest, hand and forearm, covering 6 per cent of her body surface.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The other suffered less serious burns to the face, ear and neck, covering 2 per cent of her body surface.
The incident in question occurred about 11.30pm on August 6, 2022, at a social gathering in Isabella Plains, where Crutchett was intoxicated.
The explosion occurred after the offender tried to reignite a brake drum potbelly fire with a can of aerosol, which he eventually threw into the fire.
Two women returned to their seats close to the fire after about a minute of nothing occurring.
"Don't sit there, it hasn't gone off," Crutchett told the victims just before the aerosol can exploded.
The flames moved outwards and covered the women.
In a victim impact statement, one woman told the court the incident had been "one of the most defining moments of my life".
"The whole situation feels like a big black engulfing cloud," she said.
"My husband, family and close friends were not sure if I was going to survive."
"I have nightmares that they wouldn't be able to save the skin on my face," she said.
"That haunts me every day."
Justice Loukas-Karlsson said the victims had described themselves as being two different people.
"The version that existed prior to their injuries and the version that exists thereafter," she said.
The judge said the incident had been "traumatic" for the women, "both physically and psychologically".
She credited the man for his efforts to address his issues with alcohol and cannabis and the steps he had already taken towards the "lifelong process" of rehabilitation, including extensive volunteer work.
"Please remember for the rest of your life that every day you must spend becoming a better version of yourself," Justice Loukas-Karlsson said.
A visibly emotional Crutchett hugged supporters in the public gallery after the decision.
His sentence will be suspended from Friday, on the agreement he enter into a good behaviour order for its duration.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.