The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Benjamin Crutchett handed suspended sentence for party bonfire explosion

TP
By Tim Piccione
July 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Crutchett leaves court in June, and the fire drum. Pictures by Tim Piccione, supplied
Benjamin Crutchett leaves court in June, and the fire drum. Pictures by Tim Piccione, supplied

A man who threw an aerosol can into a bonfire and caused an explosion that burned two friends has admitted making a "very bad judgement call".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.