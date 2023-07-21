The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Stranded in the Snowys in Summer to feature Jimmy Barnes, Richard Clapton, Mahalia Barnes

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmy Barnes will perform at the Stranded in the Snowys music festival in February at the Lake Crackenback Resort. Picture supplied
Jimmy Barnes will perform at the Stranded in the Snowys music festival in February at the Lake Crackenback Resort. Picture supplied

A music promoter's "best family holiday ever" in the Snowy Mountains in summer was the catalyst for a new music festival to be held in the heart of the region which has already secured headline acts Jimmy Barnes, Richard Clapton and Mahalia Barnes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.