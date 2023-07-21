The Canberra Times
International travel returns to Canberra Airport via Fiji Airways

By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 21 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:25pm
Bula! The ACT's first international flight in three years has arrived from Fiji, and what's more, Canberra is already in talks with more airlines and ports to connect with the nation's capital.

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

