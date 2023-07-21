Bula! The ACT's first international flight in three years has arrived from Fiji, and what's more, Canberra is already in talks with more airlines and ports to connect with the nation's capital.
The new partnership with Fijian Airways is the "foundation stone" of overseas travel, Canberra Airport chief executive Stephen Byron said.
He was impressed with the airline's brand new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.
Except for repatriation flights during the pandemic, the airport's international terminal had not been used since March 2020 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Mr Byron was ecstatic to finally reopen the lounge to international travellers.
"It's more than a relief, it's really exciting to have international flights back in our national capital and back in our airport," Mr Bryron said."As we know the golden rule is, 'Avoid Sydney Airport at all costs'."
He also said someone boarding a flight in Canberra could easily fly to Los Angeles or San Francisco, after a layover in Fiji.
This is only the beginning. Mr Byron said he was in talks with Qantas about introducing international fights to Singapore and Auckland from Canberra.
"To have our national carrier, the spirit of Australia, fly into the national capital would be a great thing," Mr Byron said.
He added there were ongoing talks with Singapore Airlines as well as Qatar Airways. He hoped to have more good news before Christmas.
Canberra family Phillipa and Scott Leggo, along with their daughters Holly and Olivia, were on flight FJ951 from Nadi on Friday. They flew through Sydney on their way to Fiji's capital and were delighted to come straight home.
"So much better to come back direct rather than via Sydney and deal with customs and everything. Especially with two little ones, perfect setup for the family," Mr Leggo said.
Mrs Leggo said: "The flight had great service, no complaints. It was direct, so terrific."
The two girls arrived with beaded braids and pink 'I love Fiji' shirts. It was their first overseas trip.
"I got to see the cockpit," Holly said.
VisitCanberra director, Jonathan Kobus said Canberrans were very keen to escape the chilly winter and fly to sunny climates.
"I can promise you all when you wake up tomorro win Fiji, it won't be minus five," he told passengers.
Fiji Airways regional general manager for Australia John Nickel was "very excited" about Friday's inaugural flight and said Canberra had always been on their radar.
"It's the fifth port for us in Australia in addition to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. It's another positive thing for tourism in Fiji," Mr Nickel said.
"It also opens up a new transit point for the people to travel onwards to other parts of the world, including North America and East Asia."
Fiji's High Commissioner to Canberra David Kolitigane said the connection between capitals not only helped tourism and official government travel, but was also a gateway to the Pacific Island nations of Tonga and Samoa.
He said this partnership with the Fijian government, airlines and Canberra promoted the "bigger picture" and "vuvale", meaning family.
"We're not just connecting planes twice a week, we're bringing people and the Pacific Islands to Australia's capital," he said.
The first flight from Canberra to Nadi also departed on Friday. Fiji Airways is offering flights twice a week.
Bageshri Savyasachi
