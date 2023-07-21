Matildas youngster Mary Fowler has the weight of a nation on her shoulders after Sam Kerr's shock injury, but she and the team believe they can rise to the challenge with "extra fire".
Australia opened their Women's World Cup campaign with a gutsy 1-0 win over Ireland in Sydney on Thursday, and it was Fowler who was thrust into the starting lineup in Kerr's place after the captain's calf injury a day earlier.
Fowler played alongside Caitlin Foord up front against Ireland and that's the forward pairing coach Tony Gustavsson is expected to lean on while Kerr misses at least one more game, with Nigeria next up in Brisbane.
Foord is extremely experienced playing in her fourth Cup, but for 20-year-old Fowler, there's a fair bit of pressure on her replacing a figure as influential as Kerr.
Think Fowler is wilting though? Think again.
"I feel ready and everyone else feels ready," Fowler said.
"We knew a day before what the lineup is [without Kerr], but I think there is so much belief and trust in one another to be able to get the job done.
"You could tell the starting-11 five minutes before the game and everyone would just be so supportive of whoever gets out there."
Fowler admitted she and Foord did struggle for clear-cut chances against a physical and difficult to break down Irish defence that kept forcing tough and rushed shots on goal.
MORE MATILDAS NEWS:
After Steph Catley's second-half penalty Fowler did find some space to be dangerous around the penalty area, and it was that 15-minute period which Gustavsson said was more the style they aim to play.
Without giving away the game-plan, Fowler is confident the Matildas will get their attack to gel better in the coming matches.
"Every team is going to be a bit different, every opponent, but we'll take it one match at a time and go back to training," she said.
Pocket-rocket dynamo Katrina Gorry said Gustavsson's message was to remain patient and trust in their game, regardless of Kerr's absence.
"Losing Sam, it just gives us an extra bit of fire to keep on winning, to keep on putting our best foot forward and keep on playing well for her," Gorry said.
"There's this belief in this team that no challenge is big enough for us. I think we've grown so much in the last couple of years and we're at this point where we don't fear anything."
Nigeria did the Matildas plenty of favours on Friday with their 0-0 draw against Olympic champions and seventh-ranked Canada.
The result kept the Matildas clear atop Group B on three points, with a win on Thursday against Nigeria to seal their progression to the round of 16.
Nigeria are the lowest-ranked team in the group (40th) behind Ireland (22nd), but they proved to be just as gritty as the Irish, with their goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saving a penalty kick by Canadian captain Christine Sinclair.
Nigerian midfielder Deborah Ajibola Abiodun will miss the Matildas clash after receiving a red card for an ankle stomp in the Canada match.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.