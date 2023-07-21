The Canberra Times
Person in serious condition after motorcycle and car collide at intersection of Horse Park Drive and Katherine Avenue in Forde

Sara Garrity
Sara Garrity
Updated July 21 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 3:20pm
Horse Park drive is closed in both directions. Picture Traffic NSW
A person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition following a collision between a car and motorcycle in Forde on Friday afternoon.

