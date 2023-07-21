A person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition following a collision between a car and motorcycle in Forde on Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the intersection with Katherine Avenue in Forde at 2.25pm, and paramedics, fire and rescue crews and ACT Policing were in attendance.
Police confirmed the motorcyclist sustained leg injuries, and was transported to hospital for further care.
Horse Park Drive was closed in both directions investigations into the crash were underway.
Police said the road had opened again just after 7pm.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision who has not already spoken to police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote P2178908," police said in a statement.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
