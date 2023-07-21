A person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition following a collision between a car and motorcycle in Forde on Friday afternoon, leaving Horse Park Drive closed in both directions.
The incident occurred at the intersection with Katherine Avenue in Forde at 2.25pm, and paramedics, fire and rescue crews and ACT Policing were in attendance.
Police confirmed the motorcyclist sustained leg injuries, and was transported to hospital for further care.
They are still investigating the collision cat 5pm, and the intersection will remain closed while the major collision team officers work continues.
Emergency services said the road will likely remain closed for some time, but were unable to suggest exactly how long it would be.
They are urging the community to avoid the area, and use alternate routes.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision who has not already spoken to police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote P2178908," police said in a statement.
More to come ...
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
