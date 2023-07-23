We are witnessing extraordinary times as the Australian Public Service and the Community and Public Sector Union negotiate core common employment conditions to cover the APS.
The current bargaining round is notable in two ways. First, the agreed, new common conditions are groundbreaking. Second, the process of the negotiations is unlike anything experienced in the APS for decades. Let's start by examining some of the most important new conditions of employment.
One of the most groundbreaking provisions is the removal on the cap on the number of days an employee can work from home. Research conducted by myself and colleagues in 2021, and again this year, found that a cap of 40 per cent of the working week - or two days for full-time employees - was in place in many agencies.
The CPSU has successfully negotiated the removal of this cap, which is a significant win for the union. Major employers, such as the Commonwealth Bank, have recently been reported as imposing a cap on working from home, so employees are in the office for at least half the week. Other major organisations, including Amazon, General Motors, Meta and Disney have also reportedly imposed a cap on the number of days employees can work from home.
Our research showed that APS employees clearly want to continue working from home, mostly in a hybrid working arrangement, with two or three days worked from home. A plethora of international research reveals similar findings. Removal of the cap will assist employees to do so, noting that requests to work from home can still be refused on reasonable business grounds.
Additionally, hybrid working benefits employees and organisations. The most recent research shows that this form of working increases retention and productivity. The new provision will assist with distributing these gains across the APS.
The newly negotiated working from home provision is complemented by changes to the right to request flexible working arrangements. Currently, certain groups of employees have a right to formally request to work flexibly under the Fair Work Act. The new provisions extend this right to enable all APS employees to make this request. This is an important provision which recognises that the formal right to request should be available to everyone.
The new provisions also adopt an all-roles-flex approach. As I've explained in a recent article, this approach assumes that all roles can be done flexibly to some extent. Agencies are also required to be "biased" towards granting the request to work flexibly, which will assist in overcoming managerial resistance.
Building on this, managers will be required to consider connection to country and cultural obligations when requests are made by First Nations employees. This new provision has been agreed to against the current Voice to Parliament debates. This signals to the Australian community that First Nations rights are important, whether they be in enterprise agreements, or in the constitution.
Movement has also been made on other gender equitable provisions. The Maternity Leave Act Review was released a few weeks ago. The review recommends key changes to parental leave in the APS, including the introduction of six weeks of pregnancy leave, and an increase on paid parental leave from 12 to 18 weeks.
According to the review, APS enterprise agreements provide an average amount of leave available to birth mothers of almost 17 weeks. The average amount of leave provided to the secondary carer is just over three weeks. An increase to 18 weeks, which can be shared between parents, would make the APS a leader in this area amongst Australian public sectors.
The review also recommends the abolition of the 12 months qualifying period to be eligible for paid parental leave. Best practice from the private sector shows that leading employers do not impose a qualifying period to access parental leave. If they do, it is only for the employee's probationary period. Removal of the qualifying period also aligns this legislation with the agreed new right to request flexible working arrangements provision, where the 12 month qualifying period to make such requests has also been abolished.
Negotiations continue on gender affirmation leave, disability leave and personal/carer's leave. The bargaining parties are also negotiating menstrual and menopause support - workplace rights of increasing importance. Researchers have found that 90 per cent of survey respondents reported debilitating period pain; and over 70 per cent of women experiencing menopausal symptoms reported sleep disturbances, weakness and fatigue. Other countries, such as Japan and Indonesia, provide menstrual leave. However, both menstrual and menopause leave are contentious, as those accessing these forms of leave may be stigmatised.
Great progress is being made with APS bargaining. Compared with a quarter of a century ago where bargaining in the APS was constrained by government policy and limited advances were made, the scope, speed and outcomes of the current round of bargaining are staggering.
APS bargaining shows that collective enterprise bargaining can be successfully undertaken. At a time when collective bargaining has dramatically decreased in Australia, APS bargaining is providing an example of collaborative bargaining to Australian organisations. Both in form and content current APS bargaining sets precedents which will benefit more than just APS employees.
