The Eastlake Demons are threatening to blow the AFL Canberra premiership race open as the top four takes shape on the road to the finals.
The Demons were unbreakable in defence as they powered their way to a 13.15 (93) to 0.0 (0) victory over the Gungahlin Jets at Phillip Oval on Saturday.
Goal-kicking ace Karina Demant booted five goals while Skye Hamblin kicked three as the Demons made a statement about their AFL Canberra premiership ambitions.
The Ainslie Tricolours have emerged as the team to beat - and the Demons are the only team to have done just that all season - while the Belconnen Magpies and Queanbeyan Tigers have seemingly won premierships at will in recent years.
The Magpies were dominant 42-point victors over Queanbeyan on Saturday. A glance at the ladder suggests a clear divide between the top two and the next best, but this flag race looms as anyone's game.
"The top four teams are actually really close, it'll come down to the team that's playing their best come finals time. We can challenge," Eastlake coach Chris Maher said.
"We've got some good leaders and some really talented younger players. At our best, we an go very close to be honest with you.
"We have knocked Ainslie off this year, we're the only team that's beaten them. They're a very good side, so are Belconnen and Queanbeyan. It'll be a challenge, but the girls are up for it.
"We're building. The ladder looks fairly set, Ainslie and Belconnen will be in the top two and us and Queanbeyan will be third and fourth. It's just now a matter of getting there and getting into the groove of playing finals footy."
The Jets' winless women's first grade campaign continues with Saturday marking the seventh time they have been held scoreless in 12 matches.
Losing margins have soared as high as 128 while their closest encounter was a 43-point defeat as a clear gulf re-emerges between the competition's top four teams and the bottom two.
While the result might have seemed a fait accompli at the opening bounce, Maher was rapt with the Demons' defensive resolve.
Because it wasn't the 93 points he was happiest with - it was the clean sheet at the other end.
"The strategy was just to have really strong defence and the scoreboard would take care of itself," Maher said.
"That's where it starts with us, that's when we play our best, when we're defending well. We put a strong emphasis on defence and tackling, and the girls were able to execute that pretty well.
"Gungahlin are struggling for sure, but to their credit, they're actually really competitive around the clearance and stoppages."
Meanwhile, the Ainslie Tricolours maintained their stranglehold on top spot with a dominant 10.17 (77) to 0.1 (1) win over Tuggeranong Valley at Greenway Oval.
