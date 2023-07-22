The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

AFL Canberra premiership race wide open for Eastlake Demons

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
July 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Greenacre played a starring role for Eastlake. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Kate Greenacre played a starring role for Eastlake. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Eastlake Demons are threatening to blow the AFL Canberra premiership race open as the top four takes shape on the road to the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.