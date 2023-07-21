Rookie Giant Josh Fahey will return to where it all began in a bid to help AFL finals contenders GWS snap a four-year losing streak at Manuka Oval this weekend.
Queanbeyan Tigers export Fahey will be the substitute at Giants coach Adam Kingsley's disposal for a clash with the Gold Coast Suns in Canberra on Sunday.
A five-game winning streak has the Giants knocking on the door of the top eight and, given the Western Bulldogs and Essendon - two sides immediately above GWS - were to meet on Friday night, Sunday looms as a golden opportunity to march ahead of their rivals.
But Kingsley is wary of a resurgent Suns outfit as the Giants look to end a nine-game losing run at Manuka Oval dating back to 2019, which doubles as their longest in history for games in Canberra.
"The Suns had a great win last weekend under a new coach, and we know that a coach change often frees teams up and it's certainly not a game we're taking lightly," Kingsley said.
"The Suns have been strong through their midfield the entire season and I expect that's where the battle will be won and lost."
The Giants will be without Jesse Hogan after he suffered a quad injury at training with Nick Haynes and Finn Callaghan welcomed back into the fold. Jacob Wehr has been left out.
"It's great to welcome back Nick Haynes from suspension and Finn Callaghan after we managed him last week - they're both important parts of our side and I expect them to have an impact on Sunday afternoon," Kingsley said.
"It's unfortunate to lose Jesse this week but, like we covered a few late outs last week, I expect our whole forward line to step up in his absence and put in a good performance against the Suns.
"As I said earlier in the week, we want Manuka Oval to be a fortress for us, so we're really keen to get out there and put on a show for our Canberra faithful."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
