The Canberra Raiders were so close to pulling it off, and they just might have if not for in-form Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson and one too many errors in a heartbreaking 21-20 loss.
The New Zealand star crushed the hearts of Raiders fans for the second time in as many years on Friday night in Auckland.
Just last season Johnson similarly led the Warriors to a 21-20 win with a field goal in golden point, and it was a case of history repeating itself in round 21 in 2023.
The Raiders actually had a chance to snatch victory with Jarrod Croker's after-the-siren conversion attempt following Jack Wighton's miraculous 80-metre, game-equalling, final-minute try.
It's the kick every kid tees up in the backyard or the park growing up: "This is for the win".
But Croker's usually accurate boot was not at his best at Mount Smart Stadium.
The Raiders got the ball first in golden point, but were forced to kick and a bomb by half Jamal Fogarty was just a metre too deep, gifting New Zealand a seven-tackle set to put Johnson in range.
It was a deflating end for Canberra after an electric fightback facing a 14-point deficit.
After an error-strewn first half of wasted chances, the Green Machine looked all but done for until Jordan Rapana, Elliott Whitehead and Wighton scored three tries in the last 17 minutes to spark some life into the showdown.
Earlier Marata Niukore, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and a Johnson penalty goal put the Warriors ahead 14-6 at half-time, with Hudson Young's opportunistic 40-metre scoop and score the only points for Canberra despite dominating possession and red zone chances.
Multiple mistakes proved costly and luck was also not on the Raiders' side with near-tries falling apart at the line, including Seb Kris' attempt which coach Ricky Stuart said should have been a penalty try.
When Watene-Zelezniak scored and Johnson slotted another penalty goal, the Raiders appeared beaten.
But Rapana's leap to score kept the Raiders in touch, and when Whitehead caught the Warriors defence napping to score of inside 90 seconds, the comeback was on.
With 49 seconds left on the clock the Raiders received the kick-off and made a break down the left wing through Hopoate and Wighton, which levelled scores at 20-20 before Croker's unfortunate miss.
The Raiders' top-four hopes took a slight hit with the defeat, now sitting on equal points with the third-placed Warriors, but bumped down to fifth as of Friday night.
AT A GLANCE
NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 21 (Marata Niukore, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak tries; Shaun Johnson 4 goals; Shaun Johnson field goal) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 20 (Hudson Young, Jordan Rapana, Elliott Whitehead, Jack Wighton tries; Jarrod Croker 2 goals).
Melanie Dinjaski
