What is it that 'big four' consultants actually contribute?

When I was still a public servant I was interviewed by a couple of very young "big four" consultants.
They'd been brought in to assure management that the many millions that were already being paid to acquire, tailor and implement a large-scale, third-party, IT package was money well spent.
The package was meant to replace various systems that were maintained and enhanced by my staff. I was honest in my contribution, as was my direct superior.
When the report was presented, not only was our input ignored but we were not even listed as people who had been interviewed.
Within two years I'd been shown the door.
For the record, 17 years later I understand some of the "to-be-replaced" functionality is still operational.
Kathryn Campbell has been involuntarily stood down without pay following severely adverse findings about her actions and inaction over many years in the "robodebt" disaster.
The Prime Minister appropriately says he cannot go into detail because Ms Campbell is entitled to due process and fair treatment. Absolutely right.
The 480,000 people who were illegally robbed by Ms Campbell's department would have appreciated some due process and fair treatment. Particularly those poor, poor souls hounded to their deaths by the monster Campbell presided over.
Let's hope she thanks her lucky stars that she's not on the receiving end of the treatment she unleashed onto others.
Remember the film Don't look up? It's easier to look away, but the news about extreme heat and wildfires across the northern hemisphere comes to us as a warning and opportunity to plan ahead.
Wildfire smoke carries hazardous air pollutants and human bodies are not designed to live in temperatures above 35 degrees. Staying cool, keeping our indoor air clean, and being ready with N95 masks to tackle the smoke are important health measures.
Above all, however, we'd all be better off if we stop cooking our planet by burning fossil fuels.
Armidale Mayer Sam Coupland appealed to the federal government to not "play fast and loose with people's lives" by deciding to move the APVMA back to Canberra.
It's a pity neither he nor Barnaby Joyce cared about Canberrans' lives being uprooted when the authority moved to Armidale.
He also says the culture crisis at the authority has nothing to do with the location. Who is he trying to fool? It has everything to do with the location.
Why else would the vast majority of the original 200 some staff not move, necessitating hiring an almost entirely new workforce with limited APS experience?
And they're still struggling to hire sufficiently qualified staff in Armidale, even four years after the move.
Bring the authority back to Canberra where there's a much better chance to hire suitable staff.
Even still, it'll take a decade to replace the centuries of lost corporate knowledge.
Thanks a lot Barnaby. You've done your best to destroy the APVMA.
It may never recover.
Kym MacMillan (Letters, July 21) asks why "yes" advocate Thomas Mayo is no longer asking for "reparations" and the like.
The answer is simple; the Voice wouldn't get to first base with such advice because government will have full power to decide what it accepts or rejects.
In addition, Thomas has clearly said he no longer holds his previously stated over-the-top views.
Like any sensible person, he admits it when he realises he was wrong.
Mr MacMillan and others who keep presenting far-fetched ideas about a purely advisory Voice, might consider following Thomas's fine example.
