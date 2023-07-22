Police are seeking witnesses to a crash which caused a "significant leg injury" to a dirt bike rider at an intersection in Amaroo.
About 2.20pm on Friday a blue and white off-road motorcycle crash with a grey hatchback at the intersection of Katherine Avenue and Horse Park Drive in Amaroo, police said.
ACT Policing state the motorbike rider suffered a "significant leg injury" while the driver of the hatchback was not injured.
Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the motorcycle travelling along Horse Park Drive prior to the collision.
Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident or of the motorcycle prior to the crash.
Anyone that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au Please quote reference 7488625
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
