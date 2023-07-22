The day Katrina Fanning wasn't sure would ever happen has finally arrived as the Canberra Raiders' NRLW team kick-off their very first season on Sunday afternoon.
The rugby league trailblazer and Raiders board member is expecting to be overwhelmed by emotions when the Green Machine women run out at Shark Park against Cronulla in round one.
It's no wonder why, having seen how far the women's game has come in her lifetime.
The former Jillaroo famously used to run raffles on Friday nights at the Mawson Raiders club with her teammates in order to pay for referees at their game the next day.
There was also a time when she and the Australian squad were the butt of jokes on The Footy Show, receiving crude questions about whether they'd have to tape down their breasts to play.
"It's funny, on one hand there's over 30 years of investment to build to this, and on the other hand it's, 'Oh, my God, it's like Christmas Eve'. It's come so quick since we got the licence. It's a really odd feeling," Fanning told The Canberra Times.
As much as times have changed for the better, Fanning knows there's still so much room for growth, and as one of four new NRLW expansion teams this season, she's hopeful the Raiders will play a big part in the exciting future ahead.
Winning a premiership in Canberra's inaugural season in the league would of course be a dream for Fanning and the club, but it was never a focus when they learned they'd be getting a team.
Instead it was about instilling the club's identity in the entire NRLW operation at Braddon, and letting the rest blossom from there.
Fanning has proudly - albeit unintentionally - become a matriarchal figure surrounding their season launch to help.
"This isn't the start of something, it's just the next step for the club and for the game," Fanning said.
"They are keen on making sure they set a really high benchmark for what the club's women's team is about.
"Most of these players don't have much visibility of who I am, most haven't come from Canberra and they're much younger, but I've been really surprised at how keen they are for me to be around and have a yarn.
"Their attitude reflects on the character and culture that [coach] Darrin [Borthwick] has built.
"Even having the NRLW jumper presentations this week from Peter McGrath, Steve O'Callaghan and Chris O'Sullivan from the first 1982 Raiders team - they've really bought into that club culture."
MORE RAIDERS NRLW NEWS:
Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick has impressed Fanning every step of the way. She believes the squad he's put together in his first year as a head coach in the league will shake up the competition.
"There's some girls who people haven't got a clue what their name is, but after that first game they'll be household names," Fanning said.
"Darrin's done a brilliant job at finding some hidden gems both within the rugby league system, but also some of our cross-code girls.
"I think people will be very surprised at how deep our quality goes. Just look at our bench for Cronulla - they're monsters. Athletic and big.
"Simaima Taufa, co-captain with halfback Zahara Temara, will work hard all day up front, then Apii Nicholls, Shak Tungai and Madison Bartlett bring some X-factor as well.
"He's got a really good blend, and from a strength and conditioning background he'll have them really fit too."
MORE RAIDERS NRLW NEWS:
Fanning has felt the sense of enthusiasm and anticipation for the NRLW Raiders among fans, and wants to see that get even stronger as the season goes on.
With five home games, Canberrans will have the opportunity to show their support, and for those unsure about whether women's footy stacks up to the NRL, Fanning had this message.
"NRLW has things in the men's game that you like to see, but just don't anymore," she said. "But we're not trying to be the NRL, it's a different way we play rugby league.
"It's more ad-lib and they play what's in front of them which is exciting, and as the game develops it's only going to keep improving."
Sunday: Cronulla Sharks v Canberra Raiders, Shark Park, 1.50pm.
Raiders team: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Mackenzie Wiki, 5. Shakiah Tungai, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Monalisa Soliola, 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Emma Barnes, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Tara Reinke. Reserves: 18. Elise Smith, 19. Ahlivia Ingram, 20. Ella Ryan, 21. Ua Ravu, 22. Jessica Gentle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.