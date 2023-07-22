As part of a $32.2 million election commitment the federal government has announced plans to partially fund, along with the ACT government, an additional specialised toilet facility for people with disabilities in the territory.
The new facility in Woden is set to be one of a number of specialist changing places being built across Australia.
The new funding will cover a third of the $274,000 total build cost.
Changing places are larger than standard accessible toilets with extra features designed for people with disability with high support needs and their carers making community spaces more accessible.
ACT disability minister Emma Davidson said in a statement that "we must aim to eliminate all accessibility barriers to public facilities, transport systems and communication technologies."
"The new accessible facility in Woden is very much welcome but we know more needs to be done to meet people's needs, and we'll keep working on meeting those needs," she said.
"This is just one step of many being taken in the ACT to improve the lives of people with disability."
There are currently three changing places across the territory.
They are located in Parliament House, the National Museum of Australia and the Canberra Centre. The commonwealth government funding is part of an election commitment to build changing places in areas without such facilities.
The federal government has also released the First Nations digital inclusion plan as part of its Closing the Gap initiative.
The plan aims to provide a framework for the elimination of digital inequality for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders by identifying priorities needed to deliver reliable and affordable telecommunications services and appropriate consumer training.
The plan also commits to a series of First Nations-led forums aiming to include their perspectives in policy and to advise on progress.
It also aims to increase digital inclusion for First Nations people across three key dimensions: access, affordability and ability.
It is expected to inform the work of the First Nations digital inclusion advisory group, set to deliver its first report soon.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
