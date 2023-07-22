The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Federal Labor announces partial funding for Woden accessible changing place

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
July 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Disability Minister Emma Davidson. Picture by Keegan Carroll
ACT Disability Minister Emma Davidson. Picture by Keegan Carroll

As part of a $32.2 million election commitment the federal government has announced plans to partially fund, along with the ACT government, an additional specialised toilet facility for people with disabilities in the territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.