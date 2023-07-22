The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese hits right notes announcing National Capital Investment Framework for Canberra

By Sunday Canberra Times
July 23 2023 - 4:30am
The chance for a better deal for Canberra from the federal government is a welcome development, as the capital has suffered from years of neglect.

