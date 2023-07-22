The chance for a better deal for Canberra from the federal government is a welcome development, as the capital has suffered from years of neglect.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hit the right notes in a speech to the ACT Labor conference on Saturday, expressing his support for this city's unique status as both a centre of national life and a city Canberrans call home.
Mr Albanese announced the establishment of a National Capital Investment Framework, which he said would would help the two governments to work together to create new jobs, build infrastructure and support Canberra to be as "modern, vibrant and strong as the nation it serves".
The treatment of the capital under the previous Coalition government was undoubtedly poor.
Whether its attempts to shift public servants out of the city or its general disregard for this community's needs, it was clear the capital missed out on its fair share over the decade that government was in office.
The pendulum should not swing in the other direction to some kind of scattergun cash splash. Instead, Canberra needs a mature process to identify the infrastructure this city needs and the best funding models for those projects. The investment framework seems, on the face of the announcement, like a step in this sensible direction.
However, it remains unclear precisely how this agreement will operate. It will supposedly improve collaboration between the ACT public service and the federal public service.
The two governments will not be surprised by the funding priorities of the other, the public has been told. Announcements will be coordinated, not blindsides.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Saturday said the framework was different to a city deal because the Canberra was in a unique situation and did not need to manage a local council level of government.
A clearer explanation of the difference between this framework and a city deal is warranted.
Without further detail, Mr Barr's hope, expressed on Saturday, the new framework would help shave years off the approval process for a light rail extension seems overly optimistic.
Does this optimism extend to other projects, such as the stadium or the redevelopment Canberra theatre precinct and a convention centre?
Perhaps Mr Barr knows more than the public of what can be achieved under the new framework.
It's now up to the Commonwealth and ACT governments to outline precisely how the framework will operate and what it can do for Canberra.
