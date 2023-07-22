Canberra Raiders' NSW Cup hooker Mitch Souter is an example of everything the Woden Valley Rams are doing right.
He's just one of a handful of young players developed at the Rams that are in the Raiders system and on their NRL radar, and there's a healthy pipeline behind him, too, with Woden Valley boasting a strong under-19s team.
Souter scored two tries in Woden Valley's heated 28-26 win in round 14 of the Canberra Raiders Cup on Saturday afternoon, denying Queanbeyan Blues a late comeback at Seiffert Oval.
"You could say he's the lighthouse out the front at the moment," coach Billy Thomson said.
"He controls our side really well, and he's well in front of the league as far as direction goes. He is outstanding for us."
The Rams are bouncing around the top five on the first-grade ladder and have finals in their sights.
They will relish the bye next weekend, but with injuries hitting the team they may need to lean on their youth in the coming rounds.
READ MORE:
"We've blooded nine under-19s this year in our first grade games, so they're getting a taste of what it's about, and we see them as our future here," Thomson said.
"We're also heavily represented in the Raiders system, so it's really important that we embrace that and utilise it to our success."
Queanbeyan's Charlie Woolford was a standout for the Blues with a double of his own against the Rams.
He threatened to inspire a fightback as they trailed by just two points with six minutes to go, but Woden Valley held on for a nervy win.
The Blues will take on West Belconnen in round 15.
Belconnen United Sharks 24 bt Goulburn City Bulldogs 16
Woden Valley Rams 28 bt Queanbeyan Blues 26
Queanbeyan Kangaroos 26 bt West Belconnen Warriors 16
Tuggeranong Bushrangers 32 bt Gungahlin Bulls 16
Yass Magpies 22 bt West Belconnen Warriors 10
Gungahlin Bulls 38 bt Goulburn City Bulldogs 4
Harden Worhawks 64 bt Queanbeyan Kangaroos 10
Queanbeyan Blues 54 bt Woden Valley Rams 4
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.