Man, 19, dies following Tuggeranong crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 23 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:19am
The ACT has recorded its third road fatality of 2023 after a 19-year-old man died in a single-car crash at Tuggeranong.

