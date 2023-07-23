Man, 19, dies following Tuggeranong crash

The ACT has recorded its third road fatality of 2023 after a 19-year-old man died in a single-car crash at Tuggeranong.
About 4.20pm on Saturday, a green Holden Commodore sedan was travelling north on Drakeford Drive, police said.
North of the roundabout at Athllon, Drakeford and Isabella drives, the Commodore left the roadway and proceeded between two bridges, entering Isabella Pond, police said. The car quickly became completely submerged.
Emergency services responded and the sole occupant of the car, a 19-year-old man, was found dead in the vehicle.
ACT Policing's Major Collision Team is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or have dash-cam footage of the green Holden Commodore travelling along Drakeford Drive prior to it leaving the roadway.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, and quote 7489579.
This is the third fatality on ACT roads in 2023.
