The boos ringing around an Oklahoma arena tell you all you need to know about what they thought of George Kambosos having his hand raised.
But Kambosos is back to winning ways, and now the former unified lightweight champion is hunting one of the sport's biggest names in Vasiliy Lomachenko.
Kambosos snatched a controversial majority decision (114-114, 117-111, 115-113) win over Maxi Hughes in an IBF world title eliminator at FireLake Arena in Oklahoma on Sunday [AEST].
Few armchair judges even in Australia could find a way to give Kambosos that win. Even fewer could find merit in judge Josef Mason's wide scorecard.
Yet Kambosos, who returns to the winners circle for the first time since dropping his world titles to Devin Haney, moves one step closer to another world title fight as Haney considers leaving the division.
MORE SPORT:
"Our next step is the IBF world title," Kambosos said.
"We won the fight by many rounds, but that's no discredit to Maxi Hughes. He had a couple of good rounds, but a couple of good rounds doesn't win you a fight.
"Look, that's the reason we chose him, he's a hard test. A lot of guys coming off losses wouldn't have chosen him, a champion, a guy who has been on a win streak, he's rated in all the sanctioning bodies, he's inside the top 10 in The Ring magazine. I got through this fight, I believe the majority of the rounds I won.
"Vasiliy Lomachenko, we were meant to do it many times, and I believe that's the next fight to be done."
Shakur Stevenson's name has been floated as a potential opponent for Kambosos - but plenty would like to watch this one back.
Hughes outlanded Kambosos by 98 punches to 90 and was far more efficient with a 29 per cent success rate compared to Kambosos' 19.1 per cent.
"It were a bit of a kick in the bollocks if I'm honest, sorry for swearing," Hughes said.
"Now I feel a bit stupid stood here in a cowboy hat. I'm absolutely devastated. I wasn't supposed to be in George's league. I should have had my belt coming home, I should have had my hand raised."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.