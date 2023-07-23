Canberra Raiders star Jarrod Croker celebrated a different kind of victory on Saturday night when his trotter Majestic Trio claimed the group 1 Queensland Trotters Cup.
Trainer-driver Brad Hewitt expertly steered Majestic Trio to her first group 1 victory, settling midfield before finding clear air rounding the final turn. Once in the straight, the mare surged past her rivals to win by a length.
Croker has long supported Hewitt's stable and owns a number of trotters and thoroughbreds.
The win came 24 hours after the Raiders were left devastated by a golden-point loss to the Warriors.
Hewitt made the trip from Goulburn to Albion Park in Queensland and said Croker would be thrilled.
"He'd be really happy," Hewitt said post-race.
"A bit better than last night going from rags to riches. A really good story.
"He owns nearly every horse I've got and some say in it."
As a five-year-old, Majestic Trio is a relatively young horse and Hewitt is confident Saturday's win won't be the last Group One.
"She's got that group 1 tonight. It didn't look great through the run when we got put three [on the fence] but we got a bit of luck in the last lap and everything worked out good."
