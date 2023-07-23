The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Croker's horse Majestic Trio claims Group One Queensland Trotters Cup

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 23 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Raiders star Jarrod Croker celebrated victory in the Group One Queensland Trotters Cup on Saturday night.
Canberra Raiders star Jarrod Croker celebrated victory in the Group One Queensland Trotters Cup on Saturday night.

Canberra Raiders star Jarrod Croker celebrated a different kind of victory on Saturday night when his trotter Majestic Trio claimed the group 1 Queensland Trotters Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.