March through capital as USS Canberra commissioned

Two hundred uniformed members of the Royal Australian and United States Navies marched to the sound of trumpets and drums through the nation's capital on Sunday morning to mark the commissioning of USS Canberra.
The parade formed part of the official ceremony welcoming the US Navy warship into active service, the first to be commissioned in an Australian port and the second be named after Canberra.
Hundreds of people braved cold temperatures, lining the streets of the nation's capital to cheer on the crew of USS Canberra and HMAS Canberra as they marched from Veteran's Park to the National Convention Centre.
Some in the crowd waved US and Australian flags. A small group of protestors also gathered at the convention centre with signs calling for the scrapping of AUKUS, the $368 billion nuclear submarine deal between Australia, US the UK.
READ MORE:
Australia's chief of Navy Mark Hammond said Australian and US navies share "much common history", describing the ceremony as "historic".
"This is the first time that I know that the city of Canberra or any city in Australia has bestowed a freedom of entry of a foreign ship's company," he said.
"To me it's a mark of deep respect, deep affection and a symbol of the real strength between the alliances, between our two nations."
The parade culminated with ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan formally issuing a "challenge" to USS Canberra Commanding Officer Bobby Barber before granting entry to the city.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.