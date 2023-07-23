The Canberra Times
Australian, US navy crews march through Canberra to mark commissioning of US navy warship

By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated July 23 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:30pm
March through capital as USS Canberra commissioned

Two hundred uniformed members of the Royal Australian and United States Navies marched to the sound of trumpets and drums through the nation's capital on Sunday morning to mark the commissioning of USS Canberra.

