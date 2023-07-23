A Toby Greene masterclass has helped the GWS Giants snap a nine-game losing streak at Manuka Oval.
The team has long discussed turning its second home ground into a fortress, however they have struggled at the venue in previous years.
Sunday's 15.13 (103) to 9.9 (63) victory over the Gold Coast Suns was the Giants' first at Manuka Oval since 2019.
The win was GWS's sixth-straight and lifted the team into sixth on the AFL ladder. It puts their finals destiny in their hands with five games to play. The news is far less positive for the Suns, the side now sitting 14th and six points outside the eight.
The match was evenly poised at the half-time break before the Giants produced a six-goal blitz in the third quarter to kick clear and take control of the game.
The Suns scored just three goals in the second half as their opponents kicked clear.
Greene scored three, while Jake Riccardi, Brent Daniels and Callum Brown each added two. Jack Lukosius led the way for the Suns with three.
Greene was handed an early breather with 10 minutes remaining, Canberra talent Josh Fahey handed an opportunity to play in front of 10,026 fans on his home turf.
MORE SPORT:
Gold Coast had plenty of opportunities to strike, however they were left to rue some poor play inside the attacking 50.
From 53 entries, the visitors converted just 34 per cent, significantly below their season average of 48.3 per cent. The Giants, on the flip side, converted 65.3 per cent entries into the forward 50, well above their average of 45.6 per cent.
The opening quarter was a tight, physical tussle as each team wrestled for the early ascendancy.
A Greene goal late in the piece looked to have bought the Giants some breathing room, however the Suns hit back with a late flurry.
Elijah Hollands levelled the scores before Lukosius converted a set shot as the siren sounded to make it 27-20 at the break.
The margin was short-lived, Daniel Lloyd cutting the deficit to one just 22 seconds into the second quarter.
From there, the Giants started to gain the upper hand however they were let down by their accuracy in front of goal.
Eventually Brown snapped a run of three-straight behinds to put his team up 35-28 midway through the second.
The Giants were unable to put their opponents away and Lukosius delivered another late goal to pull the Suns within two at half-time.
With the match evenly poised entering the third quarter, GWS made a clear statement early in the period and they did not let up.
Josh Kelly's first-minute goal was the first of six, Toby Bedford putting a punctuation point on the quarter as the final siren sounded to make it 80-49.
Any chance of a Gold Coast comeback was quickly snuffed out, Riccardi striking early in the fourth to set the tone for the final quarter.
From there, the Giants closed out the contest to secure an 40-point win and four vital competition points.
AT A GLANCE
GWS Giants 3.2 6.7 12.8 15.13 (103)
Gold Coast Suns 4.3 6.5 7.7 9.9 (63)
Crowd: 10,026 at Manuka Oval.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.