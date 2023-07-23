The Canberra Times

Buckets catching raindrops in National Gallery of Australia embarrassing: Anthony Albanese

By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 23 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressing the ACT Labor conference on Saturday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressing the ACT Labor conference on Saturday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A National Gallery that houses Blue Poles but had been forced to put buckets out to catch raindrops was embarrassing for Australia, the Prime Minister has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.