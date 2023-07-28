By all accounts, the Roaring Twenties was a great time to be alive, especially, it seems, if you were a creative young woman in metropolitan Australia.
Of course, it helped to be privileged, wealthy, educated and talented, with an eye on Europe and everything the wide world had to offer.
Ethel Spowers and Evelyn Syme fit the bill; the daughters of rival news magnates, they were schoolmates who would become lifelong friends, an unlikely but dynamic duo forging a path through an artistic world that was still hostile to female artists.
They studied together in Paris, and later with avant-garde printmaker Claude Flight in London; their ensuing glamour caught the attention of the conservative art world of Australia, where they would become enthusiastic exponents of modern art in Melbourne during the 1930s and 40s. Their medium was lino and woodcut prints, their works quietly dynamic and powerful, and lately subject to a renaissance, thanks to the National Gallery of Australia's Know My Name project.
Their relative obscurity for so many years was due mainly to time and fashion. For Olive Cotton, working during the same decades, it was the woman who obscured herself.
The modernist photographer was also born into relative privilege, and worked alongside Max Dupain, to whom she was briefly married during the Second World War. But despite making some of her most significant works in 1930s Sydney - often capturing the play of light on inanimate objects - she moved to country NSW after the war, where she raised a family and lived, for a time, with no electricity or running water.
It wasn't until the 1980s that Cotton would re-emerge, as a name and an artist, thanks largely to a group of Melbourne feminists who curated a travelling exhibition on Australian women photographers. She was, by then, in her 70s.
Clarice Beckett never got to see her own renaissance; the painter now famous for her exquisite tonal landscapes died young, and her hundreds of paintings were packed away. By the time they were rediscovered in the early 1970s, most had been lost or destroyed. But the NGA's founding director cannily snapped up eight of them for the national collection. The following year, in 1972, Beckett's sister Hilda, in gratitude, donated a further series of sketches to go with them.
These will be on display together for the first time, having been painstakingly restored and framed, as part of the new exhibition.
Cotton's works will also take up a whole room of a the show, bracketed at the other end by the works of Spowers and Syme, all from the gallery's own collection.
In between will be two other luminaries of the modernist movement - Margaret Preston's dramatic flower prints, and Grace Cossington Smith's radiant interiors.
The gallery's head of Australian art, Deborah Hart, says the six rooms are linked by unifying threads of daily life.
"I think the key thing that people will see is that sense of a shared experience of the world around us - it's really engaging," she says.
"Those things that inform everyday life, whether it be Grace Cossington Smith interiors, or what Olive Cotton is seeing in the landscape, just going out on a picnic and then distilling the scene. It's like that everyday experience brought to life."
The common threads of subject matter are expressed throughout in completely different ways - fragmented colour, misty landscapes, bold and dynamic compositions. Spowers and Syme wanted their works to flit off the walls, while Beckett's paintings demand sustained viewing. Preston's compositions are bold and dynamic, while Cossington Smith fragmented her colour, shooting them through with light.
"A different approach to everyday subject matter is something that I think people will come away with, and to also think about the richness of each of these artists' works," she says.
"It's so lovely to be able to show, not just two or three works but a room of works where you can go oh, wow, there's such a range within their own practices, but then also across the show that's magnified because of the diversity."
Senior curator of photography Shaune Lakin says Cotton was placed at the centre of the scene when it came to the kind of works she was creating. And, at least early in her career, her gaze was fixed outwards.
"I think what she shares with a lot of the women that she's being included with is this intention really to acknowledge that they're part of this international experience, which is contemporary ideas, and the avant garde, but that their job is really to make sense of those ideas in the context of a very specific place," he says.
From the art salons of 1920s Melbourne to Max Dupain's Sydney studio in the 1930s, the city and suburban streets of Melbourne and Sydney, and the glamorous art schools and galleries of Europe, these six women were all developing an idiosyncratic language that today sets them apart.
Beckett, of course, had the saddest story of all. She lived out much of her short life in the beachside Melbourne suburb of Beaumaris, caring for her parents, who refused to allow her a studio space. This didn't stop her from painting, compulsively and prolifically, often outside in the mornings and evenings when she wasn't performing her domestic duties.
She never travelled, and rarely left Melbourne, but like Cotton, it was the landscape of her inner life that allowed her works to shine more brightly.
And yet Beckett was well ahead of her time, even without the benefit of travel. Senior curator of Australian Elspeth Pitt says she was "a brilliant example of someone who sits between a 19th century antecedent that makes these kind of incredible strides into modern art".
"Hers was, I think, a particularly idiosyncratic version of what others would sort of try to do at the time. But I suppose what really strikes me about Beckett's work is that when you look at some of her best, best work, she's approaching pure abstraction, some 15 to 20 years before other artists are doing that kind of similar thing in Australia."
Teacups cast in shadow. Hazy figures on a suburban beach. Flowers in a vase, on a shrub, or filling the frame. Crisp black and white, stark lino cuts, muted washes of colour or fragmented pops of brightness.
It's hard to imagine, from words alone, how such images could have changed the course of art history in Australia, nor that any of them could be linked.
But their works are all, in a way, windows into a rapidly changing world.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
