Clarice Beckett never got to see her own renaissance; the painter now famous for her exquisite tonal landscapes died young, and her hundreds of paintings were packed away. By the time they were rediscovered in the early 1970s, most had been lost or destroyed. But the NGA's founding director cannily snapped up eight of them for the national collection. The following year, in 1972, Beckett's sister Hilda, in gratitude, donated a further series of sketches to go with them.