The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Uluru Youth Dialogue Ambassadors to campaign for Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
July 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Blackwell. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
James Blackwell. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Wiradyuri man James Blackwell says a Voice to Parliament will give young Indigenous people a platform to be "heard authentically".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.