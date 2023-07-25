This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
On the same day Jim Chalmers released his Wellbeing Budget - much of it derided for being based on hopelessly outdated data - a police paddy wagon pulled up alongside the dog and I as we walked through the new housing estate.
The officers were concerned about the immediate wellbeing of two homeless people who'd been camped in the forest just metres from where million-dollar homes are being built. They had been here for weeks, these two lost souls, but I'd not seen them for a few days, I explained.
How they'd survived the icy winds that blew in from the west and the frosty nights that followed was a mystery. Returning to their campsite yesterday, I was struck by the sadness of it all. The tent body was still there but the fly which had kept the rain out was gone. Piles of rubbish spoke of a harsh existence out in the open. And most pathetic, a row of saplings cut to size and laid out on cross beams revealed a futile attempt to fashion a more durable form of shelter: the wall or roof of some kind of humpy.
Who were these two young Australians?
A builder working on one of the new homes shed some light on their story. The boy had grown up locally, he said. The girl had come from the south-west fringes of Sydney. A local woman had noticed the pair and given them some food and an old camp stove. They were both encouraged to register with the homeless service in town, a 10-kilometre walk from where they'd pitched their tent.
They had with them a pack of dogs - at least half a dozen - which might have explained their homelessness. There are few landlords who would agree to allowing so many on their property. Did they all huddle together, the two humans and their precious pups, for warmth in that little tent? And what was their assessment of their own wellbeing as the wind howled outside?
And the questions nagging at my conscience: why did I avoid these two and feel affronted by their presence in my affluent neighbourhood of one-acre blocks, large houses, American barns and SUVs?
The avoidance is easily explained. My dog is always on the lead, their pack was not and therefore untrustworthy. But the affront speaks of something deeper and darker - a reflex to look away from the confronting, inconvenient truth of homelessness.
It's the same impulse that had residents of North Sydney, Kirribilli - among the nation's wealthiest postcodes - and Dee Why complain when homeless encampments began springing up in their local parks and reserves last year. And it's what led almost six years ago to the dismantling of a homeless tent city in Martin Place in the heart of the city.
But with four in five Australian renters under stress, homelessness can no longer be swept under the carpet. It's visible even in the PM's own electorate of Grayndler, where a homeless encampment sprang in an Enmore Park. Many of its residents have jobs but simply can't afford a roof over their heads.
So if the Treasurer and the PM want a more up-to-date snapshot of Australia's wellbeing, they could strike up a conversation with the tent dwellers. Albo could take a wander through Enmore Park. Jim could visit Musgrave Park in the Brisbane CBD. Sure, it won't be as flash as sitting around the kiddies' table at NATO or the G20 in India but it might just acquaint them with the reality faced by too many Australians.
As for those two young people who lived in the forest, they're now out of sight but certainly not out of mind.
THEY SAID IT: "When you ask people what affects their wellbeing most, they think of health and wealth." - Tom Rath
YOU SAID IT: Analog pleasures - like reading an actual, physical newspaper - delivered by the digital world.
Deidre explains how she gets the news: "I read The Canberra Times seven days a week and on Saturdays I also get the Weekend Australian. I have an iPhone and read up to date news on that."
"I haven't read a broadsheet newspaper since The Age and SMH went tabloid," says Robert, "and I refuse to soil my hands and poison my mind with The Australian (or any other Murdoch rag). But way back when, it was a point of pride to be able to manage folding The Age when on the tram or train. It was something of an art form. Cheers, and thanks for the column!"
Maggie is a fan of the digital detox: "I recently bought a retro analog watch - old, beautiful, working perfectly and going cheap in an op shop - for my 40-something daughter. She was sick of her Apple watch beeping at her when she is out socially. And yes, I sit in the sun on Saturday mornings with a paper paper and homemade coffee, my flip phone in my pocket and my laptop asleep."
Sandra in the bush writes: "I really hate having a mobile. Our landline failed for six months so a mobile was forced on me. The only time I enjoy my mobile is listening to an e-book while walking dogs or gardening, I rarely watch TV, and prefer a real book. I can understand people going for the dumber flip phone. Just how much time does one want to spend be connected to the world of little hope. I also read only the The Saturday Paper over a week, I can pick it up and move around have coffee in the sunshine or read it in bed, when I mention this paper people ask which one."
"Yesterday, I left my phone with a friend," writes Linda. "I emailed my immediate family to let them know that if they had an emergency they could use the home phone (yes, I still have one). I enjoyed a focused and calm afternoon and evening. I streamed a show and watched it without half watching while looking at my screen, had dinner with my partner without checking my phone, did some needlepoint and went to bed feeling calm and relaxed. I'll collect my phone later today but digital detox Sunday may become a regular event."
Sue says: "I gave up reading the newspaper a long time ago, not long after I gave up being a journalist. The two are possibly related. I used to follow the ABC on radio and TV but now receive AM and PM via computer. My prime news reading are ACM newsletters, principally The Echidna, but I also go looking for topics on the internet if I hear about something I want to follow up. As I have driven to work for a long time now - the buses would take me far too long for the distance - I have probably forgotten how to fold a newspaper appropriately, but I can vouch for the move by young people to read real books. I think it is great even though I personally use e-books. A year 10 girl told me recently, with a big smile on her face, that she had just been in trouble for reading a book in class - an irony we both laughed at, although she probably should have been doing something else at the time."
And this from Rosemary, which made my day: "I always look forward to whatever John has to say but I have been reading The Echidna since its inception! Thank you."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
