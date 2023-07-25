Sue says: "I gave up reading the newspaper a long time ago, not long after I gave up being a journalist. The two are possibly related. I used to follow the ABC on radio and TV but now receive AM and PM via computer. My prime news reading are ACM newsletters, principally The Echidna, but I also go looking for topics on the internet if I hear about something I want to follow up. As I have driven to work for a long time now - the buses would take me far too long for the distance - I have probably forgotten how to fold a newspaper appropriately, but I can vouch for the move by young people to read real books. I think it is great even though I personally use e-books. A year 10 girl told me recently, with a big smile on her face, that she had just been in trouble for reading a book in class - an irony we both laughed at, although she probably should have been doing something else at the time."