Capital Life from Saturday July 29, 2023: Hay Fever, Good Works and Legacies are highlights

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 12:00pm
A scene from the play Good Works, on at the Mill Theatre, Fyshwick. Picture by Daniel Abroguena
Good Works

Lexi Sekuless Productions presents this revival of Nick Enright's play. Good Works is a memory play set between the 1920s and 1980s. It looks at two small-town Catholic families and the friendship between Shane (Martin Everett) and Tim (Oliver Bailey) and their mothers (played respectively by Adele Querol and Sekuless). It's is on at the Mill Theatre at Dairy Road, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick, until August 12, various dates and times. Adult themes. See: milltheatreatdairyroad.com.

