Opening on Thursday August 3 are two new exhibitions. In Gallery 1, members of Canberra print collective Culture Kitchen have cooked up a full course of print-based art questioning themes such as the insidious and invasive nature of power networks and social media and our relationship with trees. In Gallery 2, art collective Taring Padi's prints call for our attentiveness to seek greater interconnectedness with the natural environment and each other. The exhibitions run until August 26. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.