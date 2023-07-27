Lexi Sekuless Productions presents this revival of Nick Enright's play. Good Works is a memory play set between the 1920s and 1980s. It looks at two small-town Catholic families and the friendship between Shane (Martin Everett) and Tim (Oliver Bailey) and their mothers (played respectively by Adele Querol and Sekuless). It's is on at the Mill Theatre at Dairy Road, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick, until August 12, various dates and times. Adult themes. See: milltheatreatdairyroad.com.
Opening on Thursday August 3 are two new exhibitions. In Gallery 1, members of Canberra print collective Culture Kitchen have cooked up a full course of print-based art questioning themes such as the insidious and invasive nature of power networks and social media and our relationship with trees. In Gallery 2, art collective Taring Padi's prints call for our attentiveness to seek greater interconnectedness with the natural environment and each other. The exhibitions run until August 26. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.
This exhibition of works by Sharon Field opens at Suki & Hugh Gallery on Saturday July 29 with drinks with the artist at 3pm. Through detailed watercolour illustrations, Field paints a narrative of the intricate relationships and the vibrant life that trees host. The exhibition runs until September 2. See: sukihugh.com.au.
Alice Pulvers' Luminescence brings together recent paintings that combine realism with vivid imagined landscapes. Lucy Pulvers' Pianoforte brings together a selection of the artist's recent work, much of which was inspired by her love of music. Sophie Pulvers' Animalia is a selection of new works inspired by both her ongoing relationship with Japan and her love of nature. All three exhibitions are on until August 13. For more information, see: aarwungallery.com.au.
Writer-director Rachel Pengilly's play is based on a true story. Captain Watt discovers six young stowaways on board his ship at sea. When they becomes stuck in ice fields, the stowaways face a hard choice. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre from August 2-5 at 7.30pm and August 5 at 2pm. Recommended for ages 12+. For more information, see: theq.net.au.
Noel Coward's comedy is about what happens when each of the four members of the eccentric Bliss family invites a guest to their rural retreat. It is on at ACT HUB in Kingston from August 2-12, various times and dates. For more information, see: acthub.com.au.
At Wesley Music Centre on Sunday July 30 at 2pm, pianist Edward Neeman will explore the origins of the piano ballade, playing works by Chopin, Grieg, Amy Beach and others. See: trybooking.com/CJDCJ.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
