Labor's adoption of a policy to significantly change restrictive zoning laws that would permit more houses to be built in Canberra is a welcome shift, a peak builders' group said.
ACT Labor's policy platform was on Saturday amended at the party's annual conference to support significant changes to the suburban zoning system and limiting third-party appeal rights on development applications.
Master Builders ACT chief executive Michael Hopkins said the current planning system reform project offered a perfect opportunity to reform the RZ1 zoning rules.
The zoning system limits most suburban areas within Canberra to single detached housing.
"Addressing the crippling impacts of third-party appeals for residential projects in residential zones must be part of these reforms if we are going to meet the future housing needs of the Canberra community," Mr Hopkins said in a statement.
"The MBA is also pleased to see Labor's conference recognising the importance of introducing trade contractor licensing to address building quality issues.
"If Canberra's future urban form is going to rely on urban infill then we must also implement building reforms which ensure future buildings are designed and built to a high standard. A building regulatory system which holds all building practitioners to account must be a key part of these reforms."
Mr Hopkins also welcomed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's announcement of the National Capital Investment Framework.
"With the ACT forecast to grow by 10,000 people per year, it is vitally important that the federal and ACT government collaborate to modernise our housing policies and plan critical infrastructure to support the growth of our city and region," he said.
The motion to chance ACT Labor's policy on zoning reform was moved by Howard Maclean, a party delegate and the convenor of Greater Canberra, a community action group that has been campaigning for planning system changes to allow more housing in Canberra.
Greater Canberra is also a member of the Missing Middle coalition, a group of 15 community groups and business organisations which have called for planning system changes to allow more medium density housing in the ACT.
Missing Middle said in a statement on Sunday the support for the motion at Labor conference was proof "Canberrans care deeply about these common sense reforms to deliver more homes".
"We look forward to working with Labor to implement their missing middle commitments. However, housing is an issue too important to be addressed by one party alone. We call on the Liberals and the Greens to embrace an agenda of housing abundance, and we look forward to working with all parties on this critical issue," the group said.
Transport Minister Chris Steel spoke at the party conference in support of the motion to adopt changes to zoning rules, which would make RZ1 - the lowest density zone - more like the current RZ2 zone.
"I am strongly of the value that we've reached a time in our city's life where we must reform our zoning laws to provide more housing options for more families sustainably within our communities, close to services, infrastructure and green spaces, while keeping the character that makes our city a great place to live," Mr Steel said.
The Labor platform now says the party will notify proposed zoning changes as a matter of urgency before the end of the current parliamentary term.
The adopted policy also said minimum parking requirements for all residential dwellings would be reduced.
The original motion said RZ1 would be changed to allow development similar to what is already permitted in RZ2, while RZ2 would become more like RZ3. Housing above shops in CZ4 local centre areas would also be permitted.
But the amended motion said the government would begin the process to change the zoning laws before the next election, rather than complete the changes.
Delegates also endorsed a platform change committing the party to amending planning laws so only the owners of adjoining land "who suffer or are likely to suffer a direct and material detriment", or "bodies with genuine environmental goals", can launch a third-party appeal against a development.
Residents' groups in the ACT have used third-party appeals in the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal to have development approval revoked in cases where the approval breached technical planning rules.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
