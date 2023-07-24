The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What to do if you find a gun or grenade? Call, don't bring it to the police station

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 24 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a man took a grenade into Belconnen Police Station and sent it into lockdown last week, ACT police are sending a public message about the right thing to do in situations like this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.