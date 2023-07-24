After a man took a grenade into Belconnen Police Station and sent it into lockdown last week, ACT police are sending a public message about the right thing to do in situations like this.
The man went into the police station about 10am on Wednesday, July 19, to hand in a grenade.
Immediately, Belconnen Police Station and the attached public car park were locked down.
The Australian Federal Police Bomb Response Team were shortly at the scene to safely take over the explosive device.
The lockdown on the station and carpark was lifted at about 11am.
"Please do not drive around with something that could potentially go boom in your car. That's never going to end well for anybody," an ACT Policing spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said similar incidents had already happened twice this year. He said someone had carried a firearm into another police station, only a few months ago.
"It's happened a couple of times, maybe more ... we don't want people just jumping out of a car at a police station with a shotgun tucked under their arm walking up to the front counter," he said.
"That could quickly be misinterpreted."
He said people surrendering dangerous weapons into stations has not been a "huge" inconvenience for police because the situation was resolved within the hour.
"It is a routine situation and police stations regularly get locked down for various safety reasons. We don't make a make a big public announcement about it because sometimes it just happens that we have to, we have to run through it through procedures.
"But for things like this ... imagine if you were driving along behind that car on Tuggeranong Parkway and suddenly a grenade in the boot exploded. It would not be a very pleasant experience. So we're trying to just ensure public safety in those circumstances."
The police spokesperson urged community members to contact police if they wish to surrender or dispose of dangerous items like firearms or explosives.
People are asked to call ACT Policing operations at 131 444 for advice.
If people are unsure whether the dangerous item is loaded, actioned, or safe - they should leave it in place and contact police.
"Please just think first and give us phone call. More often than not we'll [come] to you to render the item safe," the spokesperson said.
"If it's a potentially explosive item or a firearm, we'll make arrangements for it to be surrendered, whether that is to an officer at your place ... or to bring it to a police station or indeed to our exhibit management center in Mitchell. It will depend on the circumstances."
Information on the National Firearms Amnesty and the ACT Firearms Registry can be found on the ACT Policing website.
Anyone with information regarding dangerous weapons or explosives in the community is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
