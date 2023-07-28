Mia is still grappling with the death of her mother two years earlier, still strongly feeling the weight of grief. She cannot connect with her father Max (Marcus Johnson, whose acting is really not up to the standards of the young performers around him) and instead relies on her best friend Jade (Alexandra Jensen) for love and support. Jade's family becomes her surrogate family, and she has great relationships with Jade's younger brother Riley (a very good Joe Bird) and mum Sue (Miranda Otto, adding weight to the film with some star power).

