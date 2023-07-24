The battle for the skills needed to build Australia's path to a net zero economy is already well under way.
No one knows this better than Matthew Hart. The workshop supervisor a Hume welding business Baxter Engineering faces an almost daily struggle to hold on to his skilled workers in the face of lucrative opportunities elsewhere, including mining and - increasingly - the energy sector.
"We're probably [operating at] 70 per cent capacity, just due to staff numbers," Mr Hart said.
"Higher wages elsewhere are pulling a few people away. Some are going into the Snowy Hydro. Others are going into mining."
He said the company often could not match the wages being offered and instead provided benefits like flexible work hours in order to retain staff.
But according to a report on the workforce demands of the transition to net zero, the demand for skilled welders such as those employed by Baxter Engineering will only intensify.
The study by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia estimates that by 2030 Australia will have a shortage of 70,000 welders while the number of workers involved in energy efficiency and demand management will double to 400,000.
These are among a swathe of new and emerging jobs expected to be created as the nation transitions to clean energy.
But although the renewable energy sector will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the next seven years, tens of thousands currently employed in the coal and gas industries face an uncertain future without a "gradual, phased and well-planned transition", the report warned.
It said many jobs are set to virtually disappear, including power plant operators, wellhead pumpers and derrick head operators, as mines and power stations close.
Report author Andrew Barker said more than half of all coal, oil and gas jobs were concentrated in just eight regions, making these communities particularly vulnerable to the effects of the transition to a net zero economy.
Mr Barker said the experiences of workers and regions affected by the closure of the Hazelwood power station and the auto industry provided valuable lessons in what works and how transitions can be managed better.
He said government assistance to businesses had proven to be ineffective. For instance, the auto industry shut down despite $30 billion of government support over 15 years.
Instead, governments should direct their support to workers and communities and avoid policies like job guarantees that reduce incentives to relocate or retrain.
Mr Barker also called for occupational licenses to be standardised nationally, for skilled migration to be streamlined.
The Net Zero Authority should focus on easing the transition for affected regions, including personalised support and career planning for displaced workers, he added.
Mr Barker said the energy transition offered a significant opportunity to make the best use of the skills and experience of the nation's workforce.
The researcher said that, if handled correctly, the net zero transition need not result in big job losses or communities being gutted.
"I think it's a lot more hopeful message than it was seven years ago when Hazelwood was closing," he said.
"I think we should expect to do better than that."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
