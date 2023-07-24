The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Businesses struggle for workers as net zero energy transition sparks skills fight

Adrian Rollins
Sara Garrity
By Adrian Rollins, and Sara Garrity
July 24 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The battle for the skills needed to build Australia's path to a net zero economy is already well under way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.